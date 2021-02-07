Iconic Chin Mee Chin Katong Coffee Shop Will Reopen With Original Décor

Few things in life are quite as uniquely satisfying as spending a Sunday morning sipping on kopi while tucking into freshly-toasted kaya roti and soft-boiled eggs.

Old-school coffee shops are a dying breed in Singapore, but Chin Mee Chin in Katong is poised to return after closing in Dec 2018.

Many, who have dined at the coffee shop since they were but a wee child, were sad to see it go.

But after taking a break, the founders are eager to get back to serving those who yearn for a taste of their childhood, a descendant of the founder told The Sunday Times.

Chin Mee Chin coffee shop served baked goods & kopitiam breakfasts

For more than 80 years, Chin Mee Chin Confectionery served up what we know as the traditional Hainanese kopitiam breakfast, along with other baked goods such as egg tarts.

But an apparent lack of successors meant the shop had to close, seemingly for good, according to The Straits Times (ST).

Thanks to an offer to revive the shop, however, fans can look forward to Chin Mee Chin returning soon.

According to The Sunday Times, Chin Mee Chin will reopen at its original 204 East Coast Road location.

Before its closure, Chin Mee Chin was a favourite with nearby church-goers and generations of Katong dwellers.

Those who are unfamiliar with the experience can read on for a look at what to expect.

Firstly, including what you may know as the staple, there are also buns and pastries.

Secondly, the atmosphere almost takes one back in time, as the décor hadn’t changed much since the 1920s.

Iconic décor will remain

According to Lim Kian Chun, chief executive of Ebb & Flow Group, iconic Chin Mee Chin traits like the charcoal-grilled buns will return.

Besides the number of seats, which’ll increase, other aspects of the shop will be kept.

He also told The Sunday Times that they’ll keep prices affordable, though there’ll be an increase.

However, Pioneer and Merdeka Generation customers may receive larger discounts as “they are the original customers”.

Return to the past

Once upon a time, coffee shops like Chin Mee Chin and Red House Bakery lined the streets of Katong. One by one, they disappeared as Singapore continues on its path of modernisation.

But perhaps the impending revival can bring back some of the old-school charm that many of us yearn for.

More details should be released closer to the shop’s reopening at the end of Mar.

Chin Mee Chin

Address: 204 East Coast Rd, Singapore 428903

Opening hours: TBD

Nearest MRT station: Eunos or Paya Lebar

