Dog In China Hangs From Collar After Leash Gets Stuck In Lift, Rescued By Delivery Man

Pets, like young children, often need close supervision as they may not be aware of their surroundings.

A little dog in China proved this recently when its leash got stuck on the lift doors, almost strangling the poor creature. Luckily, the doors later opened on another level to a quick-thinking delivery man who saved the pup promptly.

Though the dog was alright, this incident reminds us to watch our furkids at all times.

Dog in China hangs from its collar inside a lift

Leaving our pets alone for the quickest moment may seem harmless, but a dog entering a lift on its own in China was about to prove otherwise.

Dragging its leash behind it, the pup walked into the lift, probably unaware of what was to come.

Unfortunately, trouble began once the lift doors closed, according to a video by the South China Morning Post (SCMP). Since the leash was rather long, the doors closed on it, leaving half still lying on the ground outside.

As the lift moved down one floor, the leash got stuck, pulling the dog upwards by its collar and causing the canine to flail in panic.

Delivery rider saves dog

Thankfully, the lift stopped on the next floor, where a delivery rider spotted the dog hanging from its collar.

The quick-thinking saviour hugged the dog and detached its leash in an instant.

Once the worst was over, the delivery rider reportedly gave the dog to the security guard who returned it to the owner, reported SCMP.

Netizens applaud delivery rider

Footage of the epic rescue has gone viral on social media.

This netizen believes the man was coincidentally there for a reason—to save the dog.

Lucky for the dog, the lift stopped on the next floor instead of 2 or more levels, chimed another netizen. He also called out the owner for being irresponsible.

Another Facebook user suggests the dog was saved in the nick of time. If the delivery man wasn’t there, it may have been a tragic accident.

Watch your pets at all times

Sometimes our pets want to walk around freely and be independent. Just because our dogs can handle themselves at home, doesn’t mean they should be left alone outdoors without adult supervision.

We hope this video serves as a reminder to watch your pet at all times. Accidents can occur at the most unexpected moments, and we want to keep our pets safe at all times.

