Poodle Allegedly Suffers Mistreatment At Pet Grooming Salon

For pets, grooming sessions could be uncomfortable, especially since they’re in unfamiliar settings. Hence, pet groomers must be patient.

However, on Sunday (24 Oct), an MS News reader witnessed a poodle allegedly being mistreated during a grooming session at a pet salon.

When she confronted the groomers, they reportedly told her she wouldn’t understand the process as she is not a groomer.

The lady has since lodged a report to SPCA, and the incident is now under investigation.

Witness sees poodle being handled at grooming salon

On Sunday (24 Oct), an MS News reader shared that a poodle allegedly suffered mistreatment at a pet grooming salon.

The reader witnessed the scene on Saturday (23 Oct) when her own Shih Tzu was being groomed beside the poodle.

In a video, the groomer was seen combing the poodle roughly with a metal comb. Another groomer was also pulling on its tail, holding it down.

Image courtesy of MS News reader

The poodle could be seen struggling and trying to break free.

Poodle falls to the ground while being groomed

At one point, the groomer placed the poodle at the side of the table. However, it ended up slipping and falling to the ground.

Image courtesy of MS News reader

The groomer then looked at the poodle and patted the table, probably to get its attention.

Image courtesy of MS News reader

Another groomer attending to a Shih Tzu then picked the poodle up and placed it on the table again.

Image courtesy of MS News reader

This time, the poodle could be seen bending down as if in fear.

Image courtesy of MS News reader

The groomer then used both hands to try to straighten the dog’s posture.

Image courtesy of MS News reader

Witness hopes to find poodle’s owner

Upon seeing this, the witness confronted the groomers. However, the groomer, who was said to be the salon owner, allegedly did not address her concerns.

She told the witness that someone who is not a groomer wouldn’t understand the process.

The lady then checked with another pet groomer, who emphasised that it is crucial to ensure dogs are comfortable when groomed.

Since then, the witness has lodged a report to SPCA. She hopes that the poodle’s owner will be made aware of the incident.

Authorities investigating

In response to MS News’ queries, SPCA executive director Dr Jaipal Singh Gill said the case has been reported to authorities, who are currently investigating.

He advised that witnesses of pet abuse should report the incident to the authorities.

Here is their statement in full:

We have received numerous reports about this incident, which is a clear case of abuse. No animal should ever be handled in such a manner.

The case has been reported to the authorities, who are currently investigating.

The SPCA encourages pet guardians to send their pets to groomers who use humane and low-stress handling techniques. It is important to watch the grooming session, and if you feel at all uncomfortable with how your pet is being treated, end the session and encourage your groomer to learn about humane handling. Such information is readily available these days, and there are also courses that one can attend. If your groomer refuses to use humane methods, find another groomer. If there has been abuse, report the incident to the authorities.

MS News has also reached out to the pet salon and AVS for a statement on the incident and will update the article when they get back.

Hope authorities will get to the bottom of incident

Grooming can be a stressful time for pets. Hence, groomers must be able to make the process as comfortable as possible for them.

However, the actions seen in the video could cause distress to both the pet and its owner. After all, there have been several cases of pets getting injured when groomers are negligent.

Hopefully, authorities will take action and ensure such incidents will not reoccur.

Featured image courtesy of MS News reader.