Explosion in China restaurant kills two, 26 others injured

Fatal China restaurant explosion on 13 March kills 2 people

A suspected gas leak in a restaurant in China resulted in a deadly explosion this morning (13 March), reported Reuters.

Two people have been reported dead, with 26 others rushed to the hospital.

The explosion, which occurred in Yanjiao, Sanhe county at about 8am, also severely affected nearby buildings and cars.

Footages of explosion make their rounds on social media

Weibo users took to the Chinese social media platform to post recorded footage of the blast.

One Weibo user shared camcar footage of the blast with the caption: “It was just so scary! It was just like being hit by a missile.”

The explosion happened in a split second and launched debris into the immediate vicinity.

Meanwhile, another witness captured footage of an orange fireball in the distance.

Footage of the explosion’s aftermath showed damaged cars and buildings.

Those who were much closer to the scene documented the cloud of smoke enveloping the area as fires raged on.

One Weibo user also shared an aerial view of the aftermath from her home.

“I don’t know what exploded across the street, my home was also affected,” she said

The user also posted an image of pot plants scattered across the floor in her home.

Deadly explosion result of suspected gas leak

According to Reuters’ report, city officials released a statement saying the explosion was triggered by a suspected gas leak in a fried chicken shop.

Fire officials also released a statement saying the fire had been brought under control, with 36 vehicles and 154 people sent to carry out rescue work.

According to social media posts surrounding the incident, city emergency authorities have also sent an investigation team to the scene.

