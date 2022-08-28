Chinatown Point Faceless Jade Bunny Said To Be ‘Inauspicious’, Mall Clarifies It’s To Spur Creativity

Chinatown Point Faceless Jade Bunny Is Part Of Mall’s Competition

Every year during Chinese New Year and Mid-Autumn Festival, Singaporeans look forward to seeing Chinatown all decked out in unique, vibrant decor.

But recently, one particular jade bunny at Chinatown Point has been catching the attention of some for its unique features — or rather, the lack thereof.

The plain white jade bunny was critiqued by some for being untraditional and inauspicious, reported Shin Min Daily News.

A Chinatown Point spokesperson clarified that the bunny is part of the mall’s event called A Mid-Autumn Night’s Dream, where shoppers can add features to the rabbit with their imagination.

Chinatown Point faceless jade bunny draws mixed reactions

Recently, a not-so-ordinary jade rabbit without any facial features made an appearance outside Chinatown Point. It donned a rainbow-coloured bow on its ear.

However, Shin Min Daily News received a tip-off about the unconventionally blank features of the rabbit. When a reporter went down to speak to shoppers, most of them said the all-white design, without any eyes, nose or mouth, seemed inauspicious and borderline horrifying.

Some shoppers said decorations need not be too unique and forward-thinking as Mid-Autumn Festival is a traditional event.

Meanwhile, others opined that it wasn’t bad for Chinatown to have cute and innovative decorations.

‘Incomplete’ bunny deemed as inauspicious

When approached for comment on the matter, folklore researcher Ms Xu said auspicious symbols, like the jade rabbit, need to be “complete” to bring luck.

She told Shin Min Daily News that the Chinatown Point jade rabbit did not have the organs of the five senses – a term known in Chinese as ‘wu guan’ – and did not have a tail.

Its completely white look also felt clinical, reminding people of illness or operations.

She shared that auspicious items should not be about creativity, as traditional festivals should be represented by traditional elements.

Suggesting that the mall switch back to traditional decorations instead, Ms Xu said a complete jade rabbit would bring them more luck and more footfall.

Part of mall’s competition for shoppers to “fill in the blanks”

In response to Shin Min Daily News’ queries, a Chinatown Point spokesperson said the faceless rabbit decoration is part of the mall’s Mid-Autumn Festival competition.

This year, Chinatown Point’s theme is A Mid-Autumn Night’s Dream, revolving around the arts.

Besides holding a lantern design contest, the faceless rabbit is part of another competition to let shoppers “fill in the blanks” with their own designs.

The spokesperson said that they had hoped the activity would add some artistic expression to the festival while bringing joy to shoppers.

