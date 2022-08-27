Chinatown Lights Up With 10m Mooncake Sculpture & Glowing Jade Bunnies For Mid-Autumn Festival

Chinatown Lights Up With Mooncake Sculpture This Mid-Autumn Festival

The light display at Chinatown has become a popular attraction every year whenever the Mid-Autumn Festival swings around.

For this year’s Mid-Autumn Festival, the event organisers have built a 10-metre mooncake sculpture, among others, to adorn the streets of Chinatown.

A nostalgic street food fair will also come to life this year — a first for the Chinatown Mid-Autumn Festival.

Coupled with the return of the trade fair, it’ll be activities galore for visitors from now till late September.

Mid-Autumn Festival at Chinatown will feature various dialect-centric mooncake

From Friday (26 Aug) to 25 Sep, the Chinatown precinct will celebrate the Mid-Autumn Festival with a light-up display along four streets — New Bridge Road, South Bridge Road, Eu Tong Sen Street, and Upper Cross Street.

Ushering in the Mid-Autumn Festival will be these playful jade bunnies that surround larger-than-life mooncake displays.

For the first time, this year’s festival will feature characteristics of mooncakes from Singapore’s main Chinese dialect groups — Cantonese, Hainanese, Hakka, Hokkien, and Teochew.

As each dialect has its own variation of mooncakes, they will all share the spotlight equally this year.

However, the festival’s main attraction is the 10-metre tall diorama of candy-coloured snow-skin mooncakes along Eu Tong Sen Street.

It’ll likely be hard to miss this cute display if the adorable rabbits or colourful lights had their say.

First-ever food fair as well as the return of the trade fair

One can work up an appetite while sightseeing. Knowing this, the Chinatown Festival Committee will be debuting the first food fair – happening from 26 Aug to 10 Sep – comprising 16 stalls offering an array of traditional delights.

Street food such as sweet potato balls and tutu kueh will make the trip to Chinatown worth your time.

Additionally, there will be the return of the trade fair – from 26 Aug to 24 Sep – where 12 stalls will offer a variety of clothing and lifestyle accessories.

There will also be a slew of shows and activities till 10 Sep so do check out their website for more details of what’s to expect.

Gather the fam and get into the Mid-Autumn Festival spirit at Chinatown

Besides indulging in delicious mooncakes, the Mid-Autumn Festival is a good opportunity to get together with the family.

And while you’re all together, why not get into the spirit by paying a visit to the light displays in Chinatown?

Considering the festival boasts many firsts this year, it’d be a good idea to check these out, first-hand.

Featured image by MS News. Photography by Ian Sim.