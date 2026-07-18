Doctor in Cambodia dies after being stabbed 34 times, suspect arrested

Chinese doctor in Cambodia stabbed 34 times in clinic

A Chinese female doctor in Cambodia died after being stabbed 34 times by a man at Ziyun Clinic in Phnom Penh.

The victim, who was in her 40s, was believed to have been raped after the murder.

Victim found lying in pool of blood

According to The Cambodia China Times, the incident occurred on 12 July at a clinic located in the Borey Piphup Thmey residential estate.

That afternoon, a visitor entered the clinic looking for the doctor and found a large amount of blood inside the premises.

The visitor found her lying in a pool of blood behind the building and immediately notified security guards to alert the police.

Police detained 37-year-old Cambodian suspect after report

The police report identified the deceased as a female Chinese national.

She worked as a medical practitioner at the clinic and resided within the same building.

The suspect has been identified as Eung Kheang, a 37-year-old Cambodian national.

He is currently being held in police custody while the investigation goes on.

Blood stains found in many locations inside clinic

A forensic examination of the scene revealed that the front of the clinic housed a medicine sales counter and two treatment beds.

A shrine inside the room had been ransacked, with the incense burner base shattered and scattered.

Heavy bloodstains were found on the treatment beds and the floor, extending from the front hall to the kitchen area at the back of the property.

Police seized key pieces of evidence at the scene, including two blood-stained sharp knives, a pair of blood-stained jeans, and a pair of slippers.

Blood samples and nail scrapings from the victim were also collected for forensic testing.

Victim sustained 34 stab wounds

The medical examiner’s report further noted irregularities with the clothing on the victim’s body.

According to the report, the victim sustained a total of 34 stab wounds across her body: one to the head, 12 to the torso, and 21 to the limbs.

The head also sustained multiple lacerations caused by blunt force trauma.

Furthermore, the victim sustained numerous wounds on both hands and fingers, which bore the distinct markings of defensive injuries.

Authorities concluded that the victim died from sharp force injuries. The case also involved suspected “murder followed by rape”.

Police have contacted the victim’s family in China.

Suspect committed murder before raping victim

According to the suspect’s older sister, her brother has mental health issues.

She alleged that he had previously murdered their youngest sister and had just been released by the authorities.

The sister further explained that her brother had come to Phnom Penh to visit her.

However, he accidentally entered the victim’s residence after becoming confused, which was when the crime occurred.

Police are currently conducting a further investigation into the timeline of events and the motive.

Also read: 19-year-old university student stabbed 38 times in Philippines robbery, 3 minors among suspects arrested



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Featured image adapted from Cambodia China Times.