19-year-old university student stabbed 38 times in Philippines robbery, 3 minors among suspects arrested

19-year-old student stabbed 38 times during house robbery in the Philippines

A 19-year-old university freshman was brutally murdered during a robbery at her home in Tagum City, Davao del Norte, Philippines, on 9 July.

Sophia Marie Coquilla, a high-achieving student and campus journalist, was found dead in her bedroom in a pool of blood, having suffered at least 38 stab wounds.

She had recently begun her studies at the prestigious University of the Philippines Diliman and aspired to become a journalist.

All four suspects – three of whom are minors – have since been arrested.

They were identified through CCTV footage that showed a group of youths repeatedly passing by Ms Coquilla’s residence in the days leading up to the attack.

Suspects took turns stabbing victim after she saw their faces

The first two suspects, both minors, were apprehended in a joint hot-pursuit operation.

Two others, including a young adult believed to have led the break-in, were later caught in Davao City.

One was reportedly in possession of an unlicensed firearm at the time of arrest.

Police recovered several of Ms Coquilla’s personal belongings from the suspects, including her laptop, tablet, mobile phone, and watches.

A 17-year-old suspect reportedly told investigators that he and the group’s leader took turns stabbing Ms Coquilla after she woke up and saw their faces.

He also admitted they had been drinking prior to the attack, Tagum police chief Lieutenant Colonel Frederick Deles told Rappler.

Authorities assure suspects will be held accountable despite their age

Ms Coquilla’s murder has sparked national outrage and intensified scrutiny of the country’s juvenile justice law.

Under Philippine law, children aged 15 and below are exempt from criminal liability and are placed in intervention programmes.

Those aged above 15 but below 18 may only be held liable if found to have acted with discernment.

Authorities have assured the public that all suspects will be held accountable in accordance with the law, and that follow-up investigations remain ongoing.

Featured image adapted from @sophiacqll on Instagram and Gold Star Daily.