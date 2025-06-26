Manhunt launched in M’sia after female university student found murdered in apartment

Female university student found dead & naked in her apartment, with belongings stolen

A 20-year-old Sikh university student was found brutally murdered in her apartment in Cyberjaya, Kuala Lumpur (KL) on Tuesday (24 June).

According to Malaysian news media Kwong Wah, the victim hailed from Kuching, Sarawak, and was a Bachelor of Physiotherapy student at a university in Cyberjaya.

She was discovered dead inside her apartment at Mutiara Ville around 10.28am, after police received an emergency call.

According to a post-mortem conducted at Serdang Hospital, the cause of death was blunt force trauma to the head, likely from a blow with a heavy object.

No signs of forced entry, suspect may have been known to victim

Sepang District Police Chief ACP Wan Kamarul Azran Wan Yusof said that there were no signs of forced entry, suggesting the victim may have known or willingly let the perpetrator into the unit.

She was reportedly alone in the apartment at the time of the crime, as her five housemates had left for their hometowns for the holidays.

It is believed that she was preparing for upcoming exams when the attack occurred.

Initial reports hint at sexual assault, but autopsy finds no evidence

Initial media reports raised concerns regarding sexual assault as the victim had been found naked, with injuries to the back of her head and visible bruising and swelling around the right eye.

However, the official autopsy has ruled out sexual assault, reports Sinchew Daily.

Investigators also recovered a towel suspected to be stained with semen, which has been sent for forensic testing.

Police probe possible robbery motive

The case is currently being investigated as a murder under Section 302 of the Penal Code. Authorities have not ruled out robbery as a motive, as several valuable items were reportedly missing from the apartment.

A manhunt for the suspect is ongoing.

ACP Wan Kamarul urged the public to avoid spreading unverified rumours, which could obstruct the investigation.

He also encouraged anyone with information to contact Investigating Officer ASP Mohamad Husni at 012-930-7860 or reach out to the nearest police station.

Also read: Indonesian worker in M’sia found dead with severe head injuries in dormitory



Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Sin Chew Daily and Kwong Wah.