S’porean spends 3.5 months building detailed Chinese opera model, shines light on dying art form

Singaporean artist creates model of Chinese opera house

Adding to his growing collection of pint-sized artworks, artist Wilfred Cheah had spent the last three months perfecting a miniature model of a Chinese opera house.

Titled ‘白蛇傳 Legend of Madam White Snake’, the model sheds light on the dying art form and recognises the opera’s unique elements such as its intricate costumes and set designs.

Mr Cheah told MS News he hopes his miniature artwork brings back fond memories for the older generation and inspires the younger generation.

Model showcases Chinese opera culture

In a Facebook album labelled ‘Trash to Treasure’, Mr Cheah shared multiple photos of his latest artwork.

The Singaporean artist spent nearly four months meticulously designing the model, drawing inspiration from performances he had witnessed as a young boy and online references.

He shared how the artwork is reminiscent of the times he spent at the opera with his grandmother.

“I enjoyed accompanying my grandmother in the past watching Cantonese opera as a child without understanding a single word, it’s the beautifully woven costumes and dramatic displays or emotion that intrigue me,” said Mr Cheah in the caption of the Facebook post.

The model included intricate details, from the performers frantically practicing their lines, to the backstage musicians supporting those on stage.

Mr Cheah told MS News he used recycled materials and items usually discarded by others to put the artwork together.

He even took the time to design a miniature cat, roaming under the opera stage.

Most impressively, he touched on the elements that truly make Chinese opera, including the colorful decorations, unique costumes and make-up, and distinctive characters.

As an artist now with a substantial repertoire of work, Mr Cheah encourages interested individuals to delve into the world of miniature art. He said:

“It’s not about whether you know the art or not, but rather a mental challenge to start and learn as you go. Everyone learned [sic] and improves on the job. Every day is a new challenge.”

Mr Cheah was formerly a commando Regular who worked as an interior designer for about 28 years after leaving the army in 1993.

He only became a full-time miniature artist in 2020.

Chinese opera is a disappearing artform, says miniature artist

According to Mr Cheah, Chinese opera, also known as street wayang, is said to be one of the three oldest dramatic art forms in the world, involving music, singing, martial arts, acrobatics, and acting.

Before the invention of technology and on-screen entertainment, people would eagerly await the showcase of the unique performances.

However, Mr Cheah warned that Chinese opera has become a “fast disappearing artform” in Singapore.

“Not many and particularly in this present generation, understand the dialect enough to truly appreciate it,” he said.

When asked if he thinks the younger generation will uphold the Chinese opera house culture, he said he definitely hopes so.

“But the best I can do is for my miniature to bring back some fond memories for elder folks of our generation,” he added.

“And maybe to inspire and allow the young ones an insight into this culture.”

