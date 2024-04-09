Man makes miniature diorama of Jurong East MRT station & gifts it to Station Manager

Man presents homemade diorama of Jurong East MRT to Station Manager

A man in Singapore recently warmed hearts when he made a miniature diorama of Jurong East MRT station and gifted it to the Station Manager.

He posted two videos documenting some parts of the fabricating process on TikTok and later uploaded another video of him presenting it to station staff.

The third clip, in particular, gained significant traction on the platform.

It even caught the attention of the people behind the official SMRT TikTok page, who left a comment thanking the man for bringing joy to their staff.

Man documents process of making mini model of Jurong East MRT Station

The creator of the miniature model is 33-year-old Anthony Ong, who works as a senior Information Technology (IT) executive for a Food & Beverage (F&B) firm in Singapore.

Going by the username @likeants on TikTok, Anthony posted the first two videos depicting the model creation process on 7 April.

The first clip showed him assembling the diorama and attaching the labels bearing the station name.

His second video consisted of similar shots, with additional footage of the diorama outdoors.

However, it was Ong’s third video — the one of him presenting the diorama to staff at Jurong East MRT Station — that caught people’s attention.

Artist gifts model to Station Manager, captures attention of SMRT on TikTok

In the clip, he said that it was time to pass the model to its “rightful owner”, as he approached the passenger service counter at the station.

The Station Manager seemed to really like the model, as the video showed him admiring it for a few seconds.

He even took a picture with Anthony and his creation.

The video caught the attention of the official SMRT TikTok account, which commented: “Hi Anthony! Thank you for making our colleagues’ day at Jurong East! Your work is truly amazing! We love it!”

In response, Anthony replied that it was an honour for him to make the model.

Jurong East MRT station diorama took about 2 to 3 weeks to make

Speaking to MS News, Anthony revealed that the model took him about two to three weeks to make out of basswood, foam, and 3D print resin.

He explained that he chose to make a diorama of Jurong East MRT Station as it is among the busiest stations in Singapore.

According to Anthony, the diorama now resides at the passenger service office of the station.

The 33-year-old shared has been making dioramas for about three years. The hobby apparently stemmed from a passion that he “unknowingly” gained.

Anthony used to sell his mini creations on Etsy. However, he admits that he hasn’t been putting his work up for sale lately.

Nevertheless, he still plans to “go all out” and make more dioramas.

Featured image adapted from @likeants on TikTok.