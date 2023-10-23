63-Year-Old Cleaner Climbs 132 Steps On Bedok Overhead Bridge For Work Daily, Hopes For Lift To Be Built

Elderly Cleaner Has To Climb Overhead Bridge For Work In Bedok On Regular Basis

Having to climb over 100 steps for work on an overhead bridge at Bedok, an elderly cleaner recently brought the issue into the limelight.

Speaking to Shin Min Daily News, he pointed out that it was difficult to climb them and hoped authorities would build a lift.

In response, the Land Transport Authority (LTA) said they are exploring options in the area.

Cleaner climbs overhead bridge in Bedok for work

63-year-old Mr Lim told Shin Min Daily News that he lives in Block 615 at Bedok Reservoir Road and has to cross an overhead bridge to reach the factory where he works.

As he works six days a week, this translates to Mr Lim having to climb the bridge at least 12 times every week.

He said he had been climbing the bridge since his childhood. However, he is now a senior citizen with osteoporosis.

As such, constantly climbing the bridge has become difficult, with each trip taking about 20 minutes.

To ensure his safety, Mr Lim takes extra care by going up the steps slowly, which he described as “laborious.”

“It would be better if a lift could be installed, which would also be convenient for people commuting to and from work every day,” he said.

Another cleaner, 60-year-old Ms Ho, also crosses the overhead bridge to work in the factory. She shared that before the pandemic, she moved to work nearby and thought it would be convenient to reach her workplace.

Unfortunately, she did not expect that she would be climbing the overhead bridge during her journey.

Steps could pose a challenge for the elderly

Speaking to Shin Min Daily News, a 33-year-old truck driver, Mr Song, shared that he crosses the bridge to visit coffee shops near Bedok Reservoir.

He said the steps would be good exercise for younger people, but agreed that they could pose a challenge for the elderly.

In addition, an elderly resident with reduced mobility who lived nearby had never gone on the bridge. His helper told the Chinese daily that wheelchair users were unable to use it.

With no traffic light crossings nearby, the only other option to bypass the bridge would be to go on a bus.

Another resident who would climb it often to visit their relatives said riding the bus would end up taking about an hour. In contrast, going on the bridge would take anyone who was physically fit around five minutes.

They similarly agreed that installing a lift would help those with difficulties getting around.

An office worker, Mr Chua, mentioned that his daily walk from Bedok North MRT station to his workplace took 20 minutes. If there were a lift, the time taken for his commute would improve.

LTA will explore options in area

A Shin Min Daily News reporter noted 132 steps on the overhead bridge. Climbing the stairs would be the equivalent of going up a six-storey HDB block if each flight of stairs had 21 steps.

The bridge also connects the Bedok Reservoir Road to Block 613 and the industrial area at Chai Chee Lane. As such, many residents and office workers would need to use it for their daily needs.

Responding to queries by Shin Min Daily News, LTA said they were exploring the possibility of constructing lifts in the area and have already installed bicycle ramps for cyclists.

Due to the high cost of building lifts for overhead bridges, the authority will prioritise locations with many elderly folk and those with limited mobility using them.

Locations close to public transport platforms and medical facilities with little accessibility will also receive priority.

LTA added that they are also working with the community to assess their feedback and needs.

Thus far, they have installed lifts on 83 overhead bridges. Another 24 will see the gradual installation of lifts by 2025.

