17-Year-Old Charged With Voluntarily Causing Hurt & Rioting During Clementi Fight

Fighting not only amounts to disturbing the peace, but also goes against law and order.

Police said that they arrested 6 men aged between 17 and 21 for suspected rioting.

7 other people aged between 15-43 are assisting in investigations

The fight took place along Clementi Ave 2 on Tuesday (17 Aug).

Fight between 2 groups at Clementi on 17 Aug

Police said on Thursday (19 Aug) that they were alerted to a fight between 2 groups of people along Clementi Ave 2 at about 10.20pm on Tuesday.

The 2 groups are known to each other and the fight occurred due to a dispute, they said, without elaborating.

Police arrested 4 people at the scene and arrested another 2 people with the help of police cameras later the same day.

A knife was seized as a case exhibit.

1 boy to be charged with voluntarily causing hurt & rioting in Clementi fight

According to police, among the arrested, 1 boy aged 17 will be charged with voluntarily causing hurt by dangerous means.

A clip of what appears to be the scene at the fight shows a person suddenly falling over, with several others rushing to their aid.



It is presumed that that person was injured. However, police did not elaborate on his condition.

Zero tolerance for rioting

7 other people are assisting in investigations, consisting of 2 men and 5 women aged 15-43.

Police said they “will not tolerate such brazen acts of violence and blatant disregard of the law”.

No effort will be spared in catching and dealing with them according to the law, they added.

Violence is not the answer

There are times when disputes or differences are inevitable.

However, they must never be settled through violent means.

Not only does this result in potential harm towards others, it carries heavy public disturbances.

There’s no tolerance for rioting and we’d do well to not resort to violence.

After all, rioting is punishable by up to 7 years’ jail and caning.

Meanwhile, voluntary causing hurt by dangerous means carries up to 7 years jail, a fine, caning, or a combination of all 3.

