7 Iconic Coco Lee Moments That Showed Her Beauty, Talent & Fighting Spirit In Adversity

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mustsharenews

7 Iconic Moments When Coco Lee Showed The World Her Talent & Spirit

Many were shocked by the sudden news of Coco Lee’s passing yesterday (5 July).

The international star was 48 years old and had just released her latest single ‘War Song‘ in May.

Despite succumbing to her long battle with depression, many of her fans around the world remember her for her talent.

We take a look at seven of the most iconic moments in the life and career of Coco Lee.

1. Crowned Miss Teen Chinatown San Francisco at 16

Lee was born in Hong Kong and raised in a single-parent family.

She spent most of her childhood in the United States (US) and attended high school in San Francisco.

At the tender age of 16, the youthful beauty won the 1991 Miss Teen Chinatown pageant.

Lee had represented Raoul Wallenberg Traditional High School and made them proud by clinching first place.

2. Secured a recording contract at 18

In 1993, Lee was crowned the runner-up at the New Talent Singing Awards in Hong Kong.

The New York Times reported that she had joined the competition “on a whim”.

However, her soulful rendition of Whitney Houston’s ‘Run To You’ earned her a spot in the music industry.

Just a year after this achievement, she signed her first recording contract with Capital Artists.

“I was timid as a kid,” she said. “I would hide in the bathroom and sing in the shower.”

Little did she know, she would soon be a global star and perform alongside the likes of Lionel Richie and Lea Salonga.

3. Was the voice of warrior princess Mulan

Outside of singing, Coco Lee was the voice actor for the titular heroine in the Mandarin version of Disney’s 1998 animated film, ‘Mulan’.

She also sang the film’s soundtrack ‘Reflection’ in Mandarin, while Tony Awards winner Lea Salonga sang the English version.

At the opening of Hong Kong Disneyland, the two powerhouses had the chance to perform alongside each other.

Many years later, Lee would go on to sing a new version of ‘Reflection’ for the 2020 ‘Mulan’ live-action remake.

4. First Chinese-American to perform at the Oscars

To add to her stacked portfolio, Lee was involved in the iconic martial arts movie ‘Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon’.

She was the voice behind the film’s soundtrack ‘A Love Before Time’ and wowed the audience with a live rendition of the track at the 2001 Oscars.

This massive achievement made her the first Chinese-American to perform at the prestigious awards ceremony, South China Morning Post (SCMP) noted.

Lee cut the figure of a pop idol during the performance, dressed immaculately in a red cheongsam.

What was most impressive, however, were her soaring vocals and dazzling stage presence.

“In the music business, there has not been a successful Asian artist, and I hope I’m able to change that,” she said on the red carpet.

5. Sang the US national anthem at Yao Ming’s NBA debut

The pop diva continued to make waves in the US and was invited to sing the country’s National Anthem in 2002.

She sang in front of a crowd at the Houston Rockets game and became the first Chinese singer to perform the national anthem at a major sporting event.

What’s more, as the esteemed featured performer, the petite Lee scored a memorable photo opportunity with basketball star Yao Ming.

She even walked home with his jersey.

6. Performed with Lionel Richie on Chinese Idol

Outside of the States, Lee has also made a name for herself in China as one of the judges for the talent show, ‘Chinese Idol’.

In 2013, she performed a duet with Lionel Richie at the Chinese Idol Finals.

The duo carried the song ‘Endless Love’ beautifully and harmonised effortlessly on stage.

As it turns out, Richie and Lee had rubbed shoulders before.

“Well, I’ve been waiting for this moment too,” said Richie. “I’ve known you [Coco] for so long, it’s been fantastic.”

Their closeness carried through in their performance when the duo ad-libbed at the end of the song.

While Richie sang “Coco you’re my endless love”, Lee crooned his name to the ending piano notes.

7. Performed relentlessly in spite of birth defect

When her sisters announced on Facebook and Instagram that Lee has passed away, they acknowledged that she had been battling depression for a few years.

What she went through earlier this year did not make the journey any easier.

Back in February, Lee had to undergo leg surgery and told her story on Weibo.

She shared that she had a birth defect and went through an unsuccessful operation at just two years old.

“For so many years, singing and dancing on the stage was supported by the right leg,” she said.

For so many years, I just wanted to present my best side to everyone. As long as everyone was happy, the pain was worth it.

Unfortunately, the years of performing caught up with her in October 2022 when she displaced her hip while dancing.

Rest in peace, Coco Lee

In order to live the life of her dreams and entertain millions around the globe, Lee suffered in silence for most of her career.

Fans will have to cling to the legacy that she left in videos of her performances and sweet memories now that she’s gone.

However, in the wise words of her beloved sisters, “Her rays of light will last forever.”

May Lee rest in peace now that her suffering is over.

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from CoCo Lee 李玟 on Facebook and Chinese Idol on Facebook.