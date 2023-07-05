HK Singer Coco Lee Passes Away At 48, Family Says She Did Her Best To Fight Depression

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mustsharenews

Hong Kong Singer Coco Lee Passes Away At 48 After Suicide Attempt

Famous Hong Kong singer-songwriter Coco Lee, who sold millions of Chinese and English albums since carving her career in the 1990s, has passed away at 48.

Her sister, Nancy Lee, took to Facebook and Instagram to share the heartbreaking news.

According to Nancy, Coco tried to take her own life at home on 2 July and was sent to the hospital, where she was in a coma.

Despite the medical staff’s best efforts to rescue her, she breathed her last three days later on Wednesday (5 July).

Nancy revealed that Coco had suffered from depression for a few years, but her condition worsened in the last few months.

“Coco sought professional help and did her best to fight depression, sadly, that demon inside of her took the better of her,” she wrote.

Family feels proud of Coco’s achievements

Nancy also said 2023 would have marked the 30th anniversary of Coco’s singing career, and the family was proud of her for winning numerous international acclaim and leaving the audience with “an astounding impression” of her “excellent live performance”.

As a family of CoCo, we are very grateful and honoured to have such an excellent and outstanding sister. We are thankful to God for giving us such a kind angel.

Now that the family knows she has “gone to a happier place and no longer suffers from depression”, Nancy wrote that they trust God has her best interest looked after.

Nancy also thanked the medical staff for their dedication and care in the last three days.

“Although CoCo stays in the world for not long a time, her rays of light will last forever!”

Seek help if you need support

If you or anyone you know is in need of support, these are some hotlines to call:

Samaritans of Singapore 24/7 Hotline: 1767

Institute of Mental Health’s Helpline: 6389 2222

Singapore Association for Mental Health Helpline: 1800 283 7019

There is also a list of international helplines here.

However, call 24-hour emergency medical services if someone you know is at immediate risk.

Featured image adapted from Instagram and Instagram.