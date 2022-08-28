Container Lorry Slams Into 3 Vehicles On M’sia’s East Coast Highway, 4 Dead & 12 Injured

Container Lorry Loses Control & Slams Into 3 Vehicles, 4 Killed

On Saturday (27 Aug), a chain collision involving a container lorry and three other vehicles resulted in four fatalities and 12 injuries.

The incident occurred in the wee hours of the morning, along the East Coast Highway in Malaysia. One of the vehicles plunged into a ravine from the impact of the collision.

Authorities have identified the deceased, comprising three passengers of one of the vehicles, and a tow truck driver.

Container lorry slams into 3 vehicles

According to Free Malaysia Today (FMT), the incident involved four vehicles along the Kuantan-bound side of the East Coast Highway.

The local fire and rescue department said in a statement that they received a call regarding the incident at 3.26am.

The container lorry driver had lost control, crashing into a tow truck towing a Proton Exora, which had broken down earlier on the highway. Another Proton Waja was also involved in the collision.

As a result of the impact from the crash, the Proton Exora detached from the tow truck and plunged into a 40-foot-deep ravine.

The Proton Waja, also affected by the collision, was on the roadside.

Casualties from the chain collision

FMT reported that the incident resulted in the deaths of four individuals. Meanwhile, 12 others also sustained injuries from the crash. Among those injured were five children, according to Shin Min Daily News.

The Star later stated that police have identified the victims in the incident.

The crash killed the driver of the tow truck, 53-year-old Mohd Azuan Zainal Abidin, and all three passengers of the Proton Exora: Mohmed @ Mohamed Shamsuddin, 75, his wife Kamariah Hamzah, 72, and a 12-year-old boy Danis.

