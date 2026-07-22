Mutilated male corpse found in Thailand, covered in white powder

Male corpse found in hut with head and genitals severed

A male corpse with its head and genitals severed was found in a hut in Udon Thani Province, Thailand, on the evening of 17 July.

Notably, the body was also covered in an unidentified white powder.

The motive for the murder remains unknown, and investigations are ongoing.

Body was covered in white powder

Police officers received a report about a body discovered in a hut at 8.10pm on Friday (17 July).

They found the deceased, identified as 35-year-old Mr Somsak, lying face down with a machete on his chest.

His head and genitals were also severed.

Additionally, his body was covered in a white powder.

According to Khaosod, villagers found Mr Somsak’s mutilated body when they came to bring him a meal.

They reportedly felt sorry about him living alone.

Search for missing body parts

Rescuers searched a pond near the hut, thinking the deceased’s missing body parts were there, but failed to find them.

As such, they suspect that the perpetrator had taken these with him.

Police also believe Mr Somsak had been killed at a different location, as they did not find any bloodstains in the hut.

Before this incident, Mr Somsak had been stabbed and shot with a harpoon gun on 13 July, and was recuperating in his hut after being discharged from the hospital.

However, when police questioned him about his attacker, he reportedly refused to speak.

Revenge suspected as motive for murder

According to the deceased’s relative, Mr Somsak was a hardworking man who worked in Bangkok and used to own three cars.

After his mother’s passing, he came to live in a hut in the rice fields and became unemployed.

In the last three years, he allegedly became heavily addicted to drugs, showed aggressive behaviour, and began committing petty theft.

Investigators are considering revenge for petty theft or drug-related issues as possible motives for the murder, CH7 News reported.

Thaiger reported that authorities have arrested a 30-year-old suspect only known as Nirat.

The man tested positive for drugs but denied involvement in the murder.

Officers had also reportedly recovered human remains from the suspect’s home.

Also read: Dismembered arm & leg found at Sabah dump site, head & torso recovered elsewhere

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Featured image adapted from Thairath, อุดรธานี เตือนภัย บอกข่าว เล่าเหตุการณ์ on Facebook.