Dismembered arm & leg found at Sabah dump site, head & torso recovered elsewhere

Dismembered body parts found at two dump sites in Sabah, Malaysia

Police in Sabah, Malaysia recovered multiple dismembered body parts at two garbage disposal sites in Kota Kinabalu on Thursday (12 Feb).

The remains are believed to belong to a woman.

The first discovery was made at about 6.30am at a rubbish disposal area near the parking lot beside a supermarket in Taman Indah Permai.

A garbage truck worker, who was loading waste into his vehicle, was reportedly shocked when a human arm fell out of a bin.

Upon further inspection, workers found a severed leg, from the foot to the thigh, at the same site.

News of the gruesome find quickly spread on social media before being reported to the police.

Head and torso found at another dump site

Following the report, police launched coordinated searches of other nearby garbage disposal areas, assisted by garbage truck workers, amid concerns that additional remains may have been discarded elsewhere or transported away in refuse vehicles.

At about 11.40am, authorities recovered a head and torso at another dumping site near the same supermarket.

The recovered body parts have been sent to the Forensic Department for further investigation.

Search ongoing for remaining limbs

As of 2pm, police were still searching for the remaining body parts, namely one arm and one leg.

Acting Kota Kinabalu District Police Chief Superintendent Syed Lot Syed Ab Rahman confirmed the incident and said investigations are ongoing.

The identity of the victim has not been disclosed, and police have urged the public not to speculate on the case.

Also read: 22-year-old woman arrested in suspicion of dismembering baby & storing remains in Tokyo office

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Sinar Harian and New Straits Times.