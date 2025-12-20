22-year-old woman arrested in suspicion of dismembering baby & storing remains in Tokyo office

Tokyo police arrest woman in suspicion of dismembering baby

On Thursday (18 Dec), police in Tokyo, Japan, arrested a 22-year-old woman under suspicion of dismembering her own infant and then storing it in a freezer at work.

The incident came to light earlier this month on 6 Dec when a cleaner found the remains.

According to The Japan Times, Rei Obara admitted to the allegations.

Stored the remains since March

Obara told police she gave birth to her infant alone at the office, losing consciousness in the process.

When she came to, she claims the baby had already changed colour.

As a result, she decided to cut up the infant using a utility knife in a hotel room.

Police believe she then wrapped the head in a plastic bag and the limbs inside food storage containers.

Her fingerprints were found on the plastic bag containing the infant’s body parts.

It is believed that the infant’s head and limbs were stored inside the shared freezer at the office from March, with the torso suspected to have been discarded in a trash bin.

Wanted to keep the baby close to her

When asked by police why she chose to store the body parts at work, Obara said it was because she wanted to be close to the infant.

“I thought I had to hide it, so I cut the body up,” she said. “But I wanted to keep the baby close to me, so I put it in the freezer.”

The woman had been working at the sex-related business since last November.

According to Asahi Shimbun, no one noticed Obara’s pregnancy.

She said she felt like she could not talk about her pregnancy with anyone, and could not even visit the doctor.

She also claimed to not know who the father is.

Nonetheless, DNA tests conducted by police confirmed the baby to be hers.

