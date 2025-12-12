Infant’s severed body parts found in refrigerator at office building in Tokyo

Infant’s severed head, arms & legs found in fridge at Tokyo office

An infant’s severed head, arms, and legs were discovered inside a refrigerator at an office building in Tokyo, Japan, prompting a major police investigation.

According to the Metropolitan Police Department, the discovery was made around 9pm on Saturday (6 Dec).

They were alerted by an employee who claimed that he found what appeared to be a child’s head while cleaning the fridge.

Officers rushed to the office, located inside a multitenant building near Kinshicho Station, Sumida Ward, and found the dismembered body parts stored inside the freezer compartment of a mini refrigerator.

Head wrapped in plastic bag, arms & legs placed in food container

Police said the head was wrapped in a plastic bag, while the arms and legs had been placed in a plastic food container.

However, the torso has not been found, according to The Japan Times.

The remains are believed to belong to a child that is less than a year old.

Unit is used as waiting room for sex workers, restaurant worker says

A 35-year-old man who works at a restaurant nearby said he found the area cordoned off at around 10pm.

“The place is used as a waiting room for sex workers, and I often saw women going in and out,” he explained.

Meanwhile, reports have stated that the discovery was made at the premises of an adult entertainment business.

Authorities have launched an investigation into the suspected mutilation and abandonment of a corpse.

Featured image adapted from The Japan Times and TBS News.