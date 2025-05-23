Body on roof of Japan train goes unnoticed for 2 days, police investigating death

Body left unnoticed on the roof of Japan train for 2 days

A man’s body was discovered on the roof of a JR train in Japan after it reportedly travelled back and forth between two prefectures for nearly two days without being noticed.

According to Japan News Network (JNN), the body is believed to have appeared on the train roof last Wednesday (14 May).

However, it was not discovered until Thursday (15 May) afternoon when a passenger at JR Tōkamachi Station in Niigata Prefecture spotted it and alerted station staff.

It is believed that the train, which regularly operates between Niigata and Nagano prefectures, had departed from Nagano Station and travelled about 90 kilometres before the body was discovered at Tōkamachi Station.

Five trains were suspended due to the discovery

When police arrived at the scene, they found the body lying face down.

Local authorities also added that the victim is believed to be a man in his 40s, approximately 175cm tall.

At the time of discovery, he was wearing a black long-sleeved shirt, pants, and black sneakers, and had visible bleeding from the head.

Police are working to confirm the man’s identity and are investigating the circumstances of his death.

According to JCV News, East Japan Railway’s Niigata branch said five trains on the Iiyama Line were suspended and two were delayed due to the incident, affecting a total of around 150 passengers.

Featured image adapted from JCV and Google Maps.