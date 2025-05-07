Elderly man’s body found on top of outdoor aircon unit in Taiwan with note asking not to be given first aid

Body of elderly man found on top of hospital’s outdoor aircon unit

The body of an elderly man was found on top of an outdoor aircon unit at Taipei City United Hospital’s Zhongxiao branch on Tuesday (6 May).

According to UDN, security guards at the hospital smelled a foul odour at around 9am and followed it, which led to the body’s discovery.

The body was starting to decompose, and it was estimated that the man had been dead for one to two days.

Man asked not to be given first aid

Police confirmed that the deceased was a 68-year-old man surnamed Zhuang who lived in New Taipei City.

He was neither a patient nor an employee at the hospital.

At the scene, they found a short letter addressed to the man’s children, which said “please do not give first aid” and detailed how they should deal with the aftermath of his death.

Because of this, police ruled out the possibility of homicide.

There were dents on the outdoor unit, so authorities are speculating that Mr Zhuang fell from a high-rise building.

However, there was no recording of the incident as there are no surveillance cameras in the area, ETtoday reported.

Authorities interview family & hospital staff

Authorities are currently reviewing surveillance footage of the hospital’s entrances and exits, as well as the surrounding areas.

They have also contacted the deceased’s family and are interviewing hospital staff to clarify the events before his death and whether he fell from the hospital building.

Also read: Body found in Japan sinkhole 3 months after collapse, believed to be missing 74-year-old driver

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from UDN, UDN.