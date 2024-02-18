Couple in Malaysia seen fighting at condo pool, woman declines to take action

Couple in Malaysia fight next to condo pool & man drags woman into water

Warning: Some readers may find the photos and descriptions in this article graphic and triggering. Discretion is advised.

A couple were seen engaged in a nasty fight next to a swimming pool located in a condominium in Malaysia.

During the altercation, the man is seen dragging the woman into the pool by her hair and seemingly attempting to push her head underwater.

The woman has declined to take action against her boyfriend.

Couple in Malaysia engage in stand-off next to pool

A video of the couple’s fight next to and inside the condo pool was posted by a user on social media platform X.

In the 1-minute-44-second clip uploaded on Friday (16 Feb), the man is seen climbing out of the pool and approaching the woman, who seems to be trying to dry herself off.

Both of them appear to have been inside the pool earlier, though neither of them are dressed for swimming.

After some pushing and shoving, the couple engaged in a stand-off, circling while staring intently at each other.

Man grabs woman by the hair & drags her into pool

Soon, the woman walked to the side to sit down, and the man followed her.

They argued again briefly, and the man suddenly grabbed the woman roughly by her hair and pulled her to the floor.

He then dragged her into the pool, with the man falling in first.

Couple struggle in Malaysia pool

After going underwater for a short while, the man surfaced first, but it’s apparent that he was holding on to the woman as she tried to surface.

As they struggled in the water, the man put his arm on the woman’s head and pushed it down, as if trying to push her underwater.

Thankfully, the woman managed to break free and disengage from the man.

She then screamed loudly at him and he backed off from her.

Woman alleged to be pregnant

The user who posted the shocking video said it was recorded in Malaysia.

He also claimed that the woman was pregnant, asking whether the man’s actions could constitute attempted murder.

In a reply to the original post, a netizen who claimed he was a friend of the OP said his friend rushed down to break up the fight and security guards came later.

In subsequent posts on the thread, he added that the woman had told her boyfriend about her pregnancy but didn’t want to have an abortion.

When the guards showed up, she defended the man and told them to leave them alone, he alleged.

The incident happened at a condo in Subang Jaya, a suburb of Kuala Lumpur, the netizen also said.

Woman declines to take action against boyfriend

After the video went viral, racking up 1.5 million views, the Subang Jaya district police issued a statement on the case.

The statement, shared by the Royal Malaysia Police on Facebook, confirmed that the fight took place at a condo in Subang Jaya on 15 Feb.

The man and woman are foreigners who are in a relationship, it said.

The woman didn’t suffer any injuries and declined medical treatment. She also doesn’t want to take any action against her boyfriend.

Thus, no further investigations will be conducted, though the police take the case seriously and advise members of the public to contact them if they have any information.

