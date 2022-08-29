S’pore Couple’s Rolex Watches Stolen During Spain Honeymoon, Police Reportedly Unhelpful

Couple Loses Newly-Bought Rolex Watches Worth S$32,600 After Burglary In Ibiza

Recently, a couple’s honeymoon in Europe went awry when their newly-bought Rolex watches were robbed from their Ibiza villa in Spain.

In a series of TikTok videos, a woman shared that she and her husband had purchased matching Rolex Datejust watches in Amsterdam as wedding gifts.

Following that, they travelled to Ibiza, the last leg of their Europe tour, before heading back to Germany and then Singapore.

However, during their stay in Ibiza, the villa they were staying at was broken into. The burglars had taken two suitcases, which contained the Rolex watches, adding salt to the wound.

According to Rolex Singapore, the 36mm watch is worth S$15,800, while the 41mm watch is worth S$16,800.

Rolex watches stolen when couple & friends were partying

In a video posted on 13 Aug, the woman shared that this harrowing experience happened about a month ago in July.

During their honeymoon, she and her husband stayed in a villa in Ibiza with “almost 12 friends”. She elaborated that the villa didn’t seem well-protected as it was in a secluded area.

When they were out partying on their last night there, their villa was broken into and ransacked.

The place was in disarray, with suitcases pried open and clothes strewn everywhere.

Both the Rolex watches, which were locked in the couple’s Rimowa luggage, were taken.

In photos of the aftermath of the incident, it appeared that the thieves left one of the distinct dark green Rolex boxes in their wake.

The burglars took the other Rolex watch box.

Police could not help

The woman said she had hidden AirTags in her luggage to track down the burglars who had taken them.

They sought help from the police, who accompanied her husband in search of the thieves.

However, when they were right outside the house indicated by the AirTags, the police said they were not allowed to go near or enter the house as they had no warrant.

She shared that the police repeatedly told them, “This is Spain! This is Spain! You cannot go there, you cannot come into their house”.

The next day, the burglars caught on and threw the AirTags, which she had hidden deep in her suitcase in a bag, into a recycling bin.

Insurance couldn’t cover the losses entirely

The robbery also happened on their last night in Ibiza, when their luggage was packed. Due to the coincidence of events, she suspected it might have been an inside job.

In the comments section of her video, the woman shared that they did have insurance, but it was not enough to cover the losses from the watches.

Nonetheless, she was glad everyone was safe, and that’s all that mattered.

She said she hoped sharing her experience would help others be more aware and take precautions.

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from TikTok and TikTok.