The Ministry of Health (MOH) preliminarily confirmed that there are 18 new Covid-19 cases on Tuesday (1 Jun).

Among them are 15 community cases, 7 of them unlinked.

There are also 3 imported cases.

No new cases are in workers’ dorms today.

18 Covid-19 cases on 1 Jun, 15 in community

MOH said that there are 15 community cases on Tuesday.

8 of them are linked to previous cases, with 6 already on quarantine and 2 detected through surveillance.

7 community cases are unlinked.

All 3 imported cases were already on Stay-Home Notice (SHN).

2 of them are returning Singaporeans or Singapore PRs.

4 more cases in Hong Ye Group cluster on 31 May

MOH said that 16 new community cases were found on Monday (31 May).

4 of them are part of the Hong Ye Group cluster, as follows.

Case 63898 is a cleaner at Changi Business Park and employed by Hong Ye Group. He was put on phone surveillance on 27 May as he’s a close contact of Case 36760, a 25-year-old man also a cleaner at Changi Business Park.

He developed a cough and runny nose on 27 May, and then loss of taste and smell on 29 May, and went to see a GP that day.

His test returned positive on 30 May.

Case 63905 is a 18-year-old man serving his National Service at the Civil Defence Academy. He is a family member and household contact of 3 other cases and was placed on quarantine on 30 May. He is fully vaccinated and had his 1st dose on 8 Mar and 2nd one on 1 Apr.

Case 63906 is a 16-year-old boy, and a household contact of 5 other cases.

Case 63907 is an 11-year-old boy, student at New Town Primary School. He was initially diagnosed with stomach flu when he had a fever, diarrhoea, and vomiting on 26 May. After he was placed on quarantine on 28 May, he was tested and it returned positive.

Seeking medical attention is important

As we can see, there are several cases who had Covid-19 symptoms like cough, runny nose, sore throat, and fever, but they didn’t seek medical attention.

To find cases as soon as possible, everyone is recommended to seek medical attention if they have such symptoms.

