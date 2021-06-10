Singapore Confirms 13 New Covid-19 Cases On 10 Jun 2021

The Ministry of Health (MOH) has made early confirmation of 13 new Covid-19 cases today (10 Jun). This brings the national tally to 62,236.

Among them are:

4 community cases

9 imported

2 cases in the community are unlinked.

Meanwhile, all imported cases had been placed on Stay-Home Notice upon arrival and were tested during their stay. 7 of them are returning Singaporeans/Permanent Residents.

As investigations are ongoing, MOH said they would release further details tonight.

2 community cases on 9 Jun

Yesterday (9 Jun), Singapore reported 4 new Covid-19 cases, comprising 2 community cases and 2 imported.

According to MOH, 1 of the cases is unlinked.

He is a 29-year-old Myanmar national who works as a repair worker at Grandwork Interior.

He started having a fever on 1 Jun and went to seek treatment from a GP clinic the same day. He tested positive on 7 Jun after undergoing a routine test 2 days before.

The other case is linked to the NTUC Foodfare cluster at Anchorvale.

He is a Malaysian who works as a kitchen assistant at Rice Garden. He tested positive on 8 Jun after developing a fever and cough the day before.

2 imported cases returned from India & Iraq

As for the 2 imported cases, they are a Singaporean and a PR who came back from India and Iraq.

They have already been placed on SHN upon arrival and were tested during their stay.

Stay vigilant in last few days of Phase 2 Heightened Alert

As Singapore inches towards the end of Phase 2 Heightened Alert, it’s absolutely crucial for us to stay vigilant.

This means being socially responsible and staying home as much as possible.

Even if you have to go out, wear your mask properly, keep a safe distance from others, and practise good hygiene.

Featured image by MS News.