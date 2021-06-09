Singapore Confirms 4 New Covid-19 Cases On 9 Jun 2021

The Ministry of Health (MOH) has made early confirmation of 4 new Covid-19 cases today (9 Jun). This brings the national tally to 62,223.

Among them are:

2 community cases

2 imported

Only 1 case in the community is unlinked. Today’s figure marks the lowest daily cases reported in Singapore since 23 Feb.

Meanwhile, all imported cases had been placed on Stay-Home Notice upon arrival in Singapore and were tested during their stay. Both are returning Singaporeans/Permanent Residents.

As investigations are ongoing, MOH said they would release further details tonight.

3 community cases on 8 Jun

Yesterday (8 Jun), Singapore reported 9 new Covid-19 cases, comprising 3 community cases, 1 in the dorm, and 5 imported.

Among the 3 cases in the community, 2 are unlinked:

A 54-year-old Permanent Resident (PR) who works as a vessel manager at NYK Shipmanagement. He is fully vaccinated

A 35-year-old Malaysian who works as a retail assistant at Four Leaves in ION Orchard and AMK Hub

The remaining case is linked to the MINDSville@Napiri cluster. He is asymptomatic and fully vaccinated against Covid-19.

1 dorm case also unlinked

The sole dorm case is a 31-year-old Bangladesh national. He’s employed by Isogo Marine Engineering Pte Ltd as a plumber and pipefitter and works at Keppel Shipyard Tuas Yard.

He is fully vaccinated, having received his first dose of the vaccine on 7 Mar and the second dose on 28 Mar.

5 imported cases include 2 PRs returning from India

Meanwhile, here’s a summary of the imported cases:

2 PRs who came back from India

2 Work Permit holders from Indonesia and the Philippines, including 1 domestic helper

1 Short-Term Visit Pass holder from Indonesia who’s receiving medical care here.

They have all been placed on SHN upon arrival and were tested during their stay.

Stay home & keep safe

As Singapore inches towards the end of Phase 2 Heightened Alert, it’s certainly promising to see lower community cases being reported in the last few days.

Until then, let’s do our part and stay home as much as possible.

Even if you have to go out, wear your mask properly, keep a safe distance from others, and practise good hygiene.

