Singapore Confirms 4 New Covid-19 Cases On 23 Feb

The Ministry of Health (MOH) has made early confirmation of 4 new Covid-19 cases today (23 Feb). This brings the national tally to 59,883.

Of the new cases, there are:

0 community cases

1 in the dorm

3 imported cases

All imported cases have been placed on Stay-Home Notice upon arrival in Singapore, and were tested during their stay.

MOH will release more details tonight.

1 community & 9 imported cases yesterday

In yesterday’s update, Singapore confirmed 10 new Covid-19 cases on 22 Feb, comprising 9 imported and 1 in the community.

Here’s a summary of the details, according to MOH last night:

2 Singaporeans who came back from Indonesia and the United Kingdom

1 Work Pass holder from the Philippines

3 Dependant’s Pass holders from India, Indonesia, and the United States

3 Work Permit holders from Indonesia and Myanmar, including 1 domestic helper

They had all already been placed on SHN upon arrival in Singapore and were tested during their stay.

Community case didn’t declare his symptoms

The sole community case yesterday is linked to a previous case.

He is a 43-year-old Singaporean male who is the husband of a 41-year-old Singaporean female who works as a Singapore Airlines cabin crew. She was previously confirmed with the infection on 9 Feb.

As authorities identified him as her close contact, he was placed under quarantine. However, he didn’t report his symptoms of anosmia on 15 Feb.

He tested positive on 21 Feb — one day after he started having a fever.

Take symptoms seriously & seek treatment ASAP

Yesterday’s concerning update regarding the community case shows that we cannot afford to be lax when it comes to Covid-19.

In a time when frontliners are working hard to safeguard public health, residents should also do their part by being socially responsible.

Other than wearing a mask and practising safe distancing, this also means promptly seeking medical attention when you have symptoms like fever, cough, and a loss of smell.

It only takes 1 person to jeopardise the progress Singapore has made in the past year. So together, let’s do our best in being a socially responsible person.

