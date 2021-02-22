Singapore Confirms 10 New Covid-19 Cases On 22 Feb

The Ministry of Health (MOH) has made early confirmation of 10 new Covid-19 cases today (22 Feb). This brings the national tally to 59,879.

Of the new cases, there are:

1 community case

0 in the dorms

9 imported cases

All imported cases have been placed on Stay-Home Notice upon arrival in Singapore, and were tested during their stay.

MOH will release more details tonight.

11 imported cases yesterday

In yesterday’s update, Singapore confirmed 11 new Covid-19 cases on 21 Feb — all were imported.

Here’s a summary of the details, according to MOH:

2 Singaporeans and 1 Permanent Resident (PR) who came back from India and Nepal

3 Dependant’s Pass holders from India and the United Arab Emirates

1 Long-Term Visit Pass holder from Myanmar

1 Work Pass holder from Mexico

3 Work Permit holders from Bangladesh, India, and Indonesia — including 1 domestic worker

They had all already been placed on SHN upon arrival in Singapore and were tested during their stay.

Malaysian truck driver tested positive at Woodlands Checkpoint

Yesterday’s case count did not include a Malaysian truck driver, who tested positive for Covid-19 at Woodlands Checkpoint on 18 Feb.

He was denied entry to Singapore following his test results.

Investigations revealed that he had entered Resorts World Sentosa Casino during his previous trip to Singapore on 9 Feb.

Remain vigilant when going out

Today’s update shows that we’re still very much at risk of getting infected with Covid-19, as there is 1 positive case in the community.

As we await for more details from MOH tonight, do remain vigilant when you’re going out. Maintain good hygiene, wear a mask, and do your best to keep a safe distance from others.

Everyone has a part to play when it comes to containing the outbreak.

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at hello@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image by MS News.