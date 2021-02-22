Malaysian Truck Driver With Covid-19 Visited Resorts World Sentosa Casino On 9 Feb

While border restrictions are still in place, truck drivers can still travel between Singapore and Malaysia solely for delivery purposes.

However, they can only mingle in the community for the purpose of delivering goods. They aren’t supposed to stay overnight too.

Last night (21 Feb), the Ministry of Health (MOH) revealed that a Malaysian truck driver had tested positive for Covid-19 at Woodlands Checkpoint.

Investigations found that he had visited Resorts Word Sentosa Casino during his previous trip to Singapore a few days before Chinese New Year.

Truck driver visited casino 1 day after entering Singapore

According to MOH’s press statement, the Malaysian truck driver, who works as a freelance deliveryman, was confirmed with Covid-19 at Woodlands Checkpoint on 18 Feb.

Authorities denied him entry following his test results.

During his previous trip to Singapore on 8 Feb, investigations revealed that he visited the casino at Resorts World Sentosa on 9 Feb, before he returned to Malaysia the same day.

Source

He had tested positive for Covid-19 at the checkpoint then.

Not included in yesterday’s case count

Yesterday’s case count did not include the truck driver, as he wasn’t allowed to enter Singapore after his positive Covid-19 test.

As a precautionary step, MOH has identified the man’s close contacts and placed them under quarantine.

They are also taking necessary public health actions to safeguard public health.

As truck drivers aren’t allowed to stay overnight, MOH said investigations are ongoing to assess whether there were breaches of safety measures.

Hope investigations will shed light on incident

The pandemic is yet to be fully contained. So it is indeed regrettable that there are people who act wantonly despite knowing the safety measures in place.

Hopefully, investigations will reveal how the driver managed to slip under the radar and mingle with the community outside of job purposes.

This is so that authorities can ensure something like this won’t occur again.

