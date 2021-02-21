Singapore Confirms 11 New Covid-19 Cases On 21 Feb

The Ministry of Health (MOH) has made early confirmation of 11 new Covid-19 cases today (21 Feb). This brings the national tally to 59,869.

All imported cases have been placed on Stay-Home Notice upon arrival in Singapore, and were tested during their stay.

MOH will release more details tonight.

12 imported cases yesterday

In yesterday’s update, Singapore confirmed 12 new Covid-19 cases on 20 Feb — all were imported.

Here’s a breakdown of the details, according to MOH:

2 Singaporeans who came back from India and the United Kingdom

2 Dependant’s Pass holders from India

3 Student’s Pass holders from India

2 Work Pass holders from the United Arab Emirates and the United States

1 Work Permit holder from Indonesia who is employed as a domestic worker

2 Short-Term Visit Pass holders 1 is from India who’s here to visit her Singaporean family member Another is also from India and is here for studies



They had all already been placed on SHN upon arrival in Singapore. Authorities had tested them during their stay.

Stay vigilant even as vaccines are underway

The existence of community cases has been fluctuating every now and then, though it is good to note that this is the 4th straight day that there were none.

This also shows that we shouldn’t be taking Singapore’s progress for granted. We should remain vigilant, so that we won’t be jeopardising the authorities’ efforts in controlling the pandemic.

Mask up, practise safe distancing, and more importantly, good hygiene.

