Singapore Confirms 12 New Covid-19 Cases On 20 Feb

The Ministry of Health (MOH) reported 12 new Covid-19 cases in Singapore today (20 Feb).

All are imported among individuals serving their Stay-Home Notices (SHNs).

Today’s tally brings our total count so far to 59,858.

Vaccination exercise expanding islandwide

Following the smooth process so far, Singapore is kicking the nationwide vaccination process into full gear, with seniors above 70 due to receive their jabs from 22 Feb.

Thereafter, those aged 60 – 69 will have their turn, followed by the rest of the eligible Singaporeans and long-term residents.

If all goes well, most of us will be getting our doses from Apr.

Since vaccination is optional, we’ll have to await the arrival of our invitation letters to register ourselves, so do keep a lookout.

More vaccination centres will be ready soon

In lieu of the expanded exercise, more vaccination centres will also be set up to accommodate more people.

They’ll likely be at various community centres or clubs, for greater convenience.

Once they’re fully operational, they’ll greatly ease the load for clinics, polyclinics and hospitals, so these places can provide patients with the medical attention they need.

14 centres will be ready by 22 Feb, with several more joining in due time, bringing the number up to 40 by Apr.

Hope Singapore’s on track to overcome the pandemic

Considering how unpredictable Covid-19 has been, nobody knows when it will finally end.

But with Singapore’s promising record so far, hopefully we’re on track to overcome the global pandemic sooner rather than later.

Till that day comes, let’s continue being vigilant and responsible.

