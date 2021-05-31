Anchorvale NTUC Foodfare Closes For 2 Weeks After 5 Cases Detected

As Singapore endeavours to contain the current Covid-19 outbreak, new clusters are still emerging within the community.

Among the 19 community cases reported on Sunday (30 May), 5 were linked to a newly detected cluster at NTUC Foodfare at Anchorvale.

Free testing is now being offered to all who visited the coffee shop between 13 and 30 May.

5 new cases linked to Anchorvale NTUC Foodfare cluster

After 5 new cases were detected at NTUC Foodfare along 308 Anchorvale Road, it has been identified as a new cluster by the Ministry of Health (MOH).

Case 63883 is a 47-year-old male who works as a kitchen assistant at Hua Zai HK Style Roasted Delights at Hougang developed a cough and tested positive on 30 May during quarantine.

He is a household contact of Case 63853, who tested positive on 29 May.

3 other new cases are also household contacts of Case 63883.

Case 63884 is a 21-year-old working as a kitchen assistant at Hua Zai HK Style Roasted Delight Rice Noodle at Anchorvale Foodfare. He developed a cough on 29 May and tested positive on 30 May during quarantine.

Case 63885 is a 22-year-old working as a kitchen assistant at Hua Zai HK Style Roasted Delights at Hougang. He developed a cough on 26 May but did not visit a doctor. He later tested positive for Covid-19 during quarantine on 30 May.

Case 63886 is a 27-year-old who works as a kitchen assistant at Hua Zai HK Style Roasted Delight Rice Noodle at Anchorvale Foodfare. He developed a loss of taste on 28 May but did not visit a doctor. He tested positive on 30 May during quarantine.

1 other case, Case 63874, was detected through surveillance. He is a 29-year-old who works as a chef at Rice Garden at the Anchorvale Foodfare who developed a cough and fever on 28 May. His positive test result came back on 29 May.

He is a close contact of Case 63884 and 63886.

Coffee shop closed from 30 May for deep cleaning

MOH is now investigating the Covid-19 infections amongst those working at the NTUC Foodfare at 308 Anchorvale Road.

According to their epidemiological investigations, it is likely that there is ongoing transmission at the coffee shop.

To break the potential chain of transmission, the coffee shop has been closed from 30 May.

The premise will undergo deep cleaning and re-open to the public in 2 weeks, on 13 Jun.

Free Covid-19 testing for coffee shop visitors

MOH is also offering free Covid-19 tests for those who have visited the Anchorvale Foodfare from 13-30 May to prevent more widespread undetected community transmission.

Tests can be done at any Regional Screening Centre or “Swab and Send Home” (SASH) Public Health Preparedness Clinic.

All visitors are also advised to closely monitor their health for 14 days from the date of their visit.

Fight against Covid-19 continues

With tightened measures, community cases in Singapore have stabilised over the past 2 weeks.

But our long-drawn fight against Covid-19 continues, and we cannot let our guard down.

So, do continue to adhere to safety measures and stay home as much as you can.

