25 New Covid-19 Cases On 30 May

The Ministry of Health (MOH) has confirmed as of 12pm on Sunday (30 May) that there are 25 new Covid-19 cases in Singapore.

Of these cases, 19 are in the community.

6 cases are unlinked.

Meanwhile, there are 6 imported cases today, and no cases in workers’ dorms.

MOH said on Sunday that there are 19 new locally-transmitted cases in Singapore.

6 of these cases are unlinked.

13 cases are linked to previous cases:

11 already on quarantine

2 detected through surveillance

The imported cases were already placed on Stay-Home Notice (SHN) upon arrival in Singapore. 5 of them are Singaporeans or Singapore PRs.

Cases linked to Changi Business Park cleaner cluster

5 family members of a cleaner employed by Hong Ye Group and works at Changi Business Park tested positive for Covid-19 on 28 May.

All 5 of them are household contacts of Case 63677, and they include 4 kids as well as a 32-year-old woman who’s a housemaker.

MOH reported the cases on Saturday (29 May), and this takes the cluster to 17 cases.

Unlinked cases reduced

Before today, there have been 23 unlinked cases in the past 7 days.

This is a decrease from 48 cases in the week before that.

There are signs that cases are coming down due to prevailing measures.

What we can do now is to keep adhering to the measures and support those who have been badly hit by Phase 2 Heightened Alert.

