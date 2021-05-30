5 Family Members Linked To Changi Business Park Cleaner Cluster

On Saturday (29 May), the Ministry of Health (MOH) reported an additional 23 community cases.

Among them are 5 family members of a known case, Case 63677. He is a 30-year-old cleaner employed by Hong Ye Group and works at Changi Business Park.

2 cases are a 1-year-old boy and 8-month-old girl, while another 2 are primary school students at Boon Lay Garden Primary School.

The last member is a 32-year-old Singaporean woman who’s a homemaker.

In total, there were 8 announced cases linked to the Hong Ye Group cluster on Saturday.

5 household contacts of Changi Business Park cleaner test positive for Covid-19

Case 63677 is a 30 year-old Singaporean man employed by Hong Ye Group Pte Ltd as a cleaning supervisor at Changi Business Park.

4 cases are household contacts of Case 63677:

Case 63836 – 1-year-old boy, student at Little Explorers Cove @ Boon Lay. Tested positive on 28 May.

Case 63837 – 8-month-old girl who doesn’t attend any childcare facility. Also tested positive on 28 May.

Case 63831 and Case 63832 – students at Boon Lay Garden Primary school, aged 7 and 9 respectively. They developed a fever on 26 May but didn’t report their symptoms. Tested positive on 28 May.

Case 63839 – 32-year-old woman, homemaker. She developed a fever on 23 May but didn’t seek medical attention.

She also didn’t report her symptom when she was quarantined on 24 May. Her result tested positive on 28 May.

Case 63836 was last in school in Apr 2021, while Case 63837 does not attend a childcare facility.

Both of them were placed on quarantine on 24 May after being identified as close contacts of Case 63677.

3 other cases linked to Changi Business Park cleaner cluster

These are the other reported cases in the Hong Ye Group cluster on 29 May:

Case 63830 – 58-year-old Singaporean woman, homemaker. Household contact and family member of Case 63761 and Case 63798. She had a fever and cough on 14 May but didn’t seek medical attention.

Case 63842 – 47-year-old Singaporean man, cleaner at ABBA Maintenance Pte Ltd. Has no symptoms, was placed on quarantine on 27 May. He is also fully vaccinated.

Case 63843 – 13-year-old Singaporean girl, studies at Xinghua Primary School.

She is a family member and close contact of Case 63802, and developed a fever on 27 May. She went to a GP clinic for her symptom and was placed on quarantine the next day.

Her test result returned positive on 28 May.

Reminder to seek medical attention for any ARI symptom

Symptoms such as cough, fever, runny nose and body aches are typical of Covid-19 infection.

This is a reminder that we should seek medical attention as soon as we have such symptoms, or at least stay home as much as possible.

The number of community cases may be dwindling recently, but as we’ve seen, there can always be a resurgence.

We can do our part by staying home during this period and only go out for essential activities.

