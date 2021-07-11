8 New Covid-19 Cases On 11 Jul

The Ministry of Health (MOH) said on Sunday (11 Jul) that there are 8 new Covid-19 cases.

1 is in the community, which is currently unlinked.

There are also 7 imported cases, 6 of which developed the illness during Stay-Home Notice (SHN).

Today’s cases include 1 in the community, which MOH said is unlinked.

Out of the 7 imported cases, 1 was detected upon arrival in Singapore, while 6 developed the illness during SHN or isolation.

17 cases in past week

Yesterday local Covid-19 situation update by MOH showed that there were 17 local cases in the past 7 days.

This is not inclusive of today’s cases.

This is a decrease from 37 cases the week before.

22 active clusters ranging between 3 to 94 infections are also currently present. This too is a decrease from 48 active clusters as of 12 Jun.

Infections slowing before dine-ins for groups of 5 resume

Infections are definitely slowing down in the day before dine-ins for groups of 5 resume on 12 Jul.

Let’s hope that as the vaccination rate increase and we open up more, that cases can remain relatively stable as we live with Covid-19.

Featured image by MS News.