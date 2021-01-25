7 Insurers Extend Integrated Shield Plans To Cover Covid-19 Vaccine-Related Hospitalisation

With the government rolling out the Covid-19 vaccine, insurers are also working to support their efforts.

There are some worries over side effects from taking the vaccines, and so insurers are extending their plans to cover Covid-19 vaccine-related hospitalisations.

Source

This will hopefully give policyholders peace of mind should they experience any adverse effects from the vaccine that results in hospitalisation.

Integrated Shield Plan will cover A and B1 Wards

On Monday (25 Jan), the Life Insurance Association of Singapore (LIA) announced that all 7 insurers that offer Integrated Shield Plans are covering hospitalisation from Covid-19 complication side effects, reports Channel NewsAsia (CNA).

Source

The coverage will apply to policyholders who receive vaccines approved by the Health Sciences Authority (HSA).

Policyholders must have had their vaccinations done in Singapore.

Source

LIA Singapore president Mr Khor Hock Seng said the industry is supporting the government’s effort to encourage Singaporeans to take the vaccine.

He added that this proactive move by insurers will give Singaporeans peace of mind as they receive the vaccine.

Integrated Shield Plans are made up of MediShield Life and private insurance coverage, which covers hospitalisation in class A and B1 wards in both public and private hospitals.

The insurers offering the Integrated Shield Plans are:

AIA

Aviva

AXA

Great Eastern Life

NTUC Income

Prudential

Raffles Health Insurance

Covid-19 vaccine side effects

According to MOH, these are potential side effects of the Covid-19 vaccine and ways to manage them:

Source

Should these side effects persist or worsen, MOH recommends for one to see a doctor.

They also advice Singaporeans to call 995 or get to the nearest A&E should you get a severe allergic reaction. Symptoms include difficulty breathing and swelling of the face, throat, eyes or lips.

Giving peace of mind with insurance

It’s comforting to know that insurers in Singapore are working to provide peace of mind for Singaporeans as the government rolls out vaccines.

While severe reactions to vaccines are rare, it is still important to cover them to further encourage the population to receive a jab.

Hopefully, we’ll see the desired effect and a greater take-up of the vaccine among people here.

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at hello@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Facebook.