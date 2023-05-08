Cow Brought To HDB For Hindu Housewarming Ritual, S’poreans Wonder How It Fit In Lift

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mustsharenews

Cow Spotted Visiting Flat For Hindu Housewarming Ritual, Rare Sight In Singapore

Over the past few days, strange animal sightings in unlikely places have become all too common in Singapore.

A similar scene has gone viral once again, this time at an HDB flat.

Footage shows two men tugging a cow along the corridor as they visit a unit in the block for a Hindu housewarming ritual.

Cow visits flat for Hindu housewarming ritual

A netizen posted footage of the scene to Reddit, sharing that it occurred at an HDB block in an unknown location in Singapore.

In the video, two men can be seen tugging a cow along the narrow hallway of the building.

They exhibit a fair amount of strength while doing so, pulling the reluctant animal along the corridor using a rope attached to a harness on its muzzle.

The group eventually stops in front of a unit, where the cow turns to the side to munch on a houseplant.

The men then pull it away, bringing it into one of the units while a child exclaims in the background, “So cute!”

Netizens explain it’s for housewarming ritual

The video went viral on Reddit, with many perplexed by the admittedly confusing sight.

After all, it’s not every day that we see a large farm animal pop by an HDB unit in Singapore.

While the OP mistakenly called it an “Indian” housewarming ritual, a few users clarified that it was a Hindu one instead.

Due to its status as a sacred animal in Hinduism, people may bring a cow into a new house as a form of blessing.

There were also those who simply wanted to know exactly how the men managed to bring the animal up through the lift.

And of course, others didn’t hesitate to make the perfect pun.

A curious sight in Singapore

Certainly, scenes like this are practically unheard of in Singapore.

Such a video going viral and all the questions it brought, however, lets us know that there’s still much to learn about the diversity of cultures our country has to offer.

Hopefully, netizens will take the opportunity to educate themselves on traditions that people of different races practise in our society.

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Reddit.