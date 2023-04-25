Rooster Seen Wandering At Springleaf MRT, Probably Enjoying Aircon & Escaping Outside Heat

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mustsharenews

Rooster Engages In Fowl Play At Springleaf MRT Station

Recently, people in sunny Singapore have been seeking salvation in air-conditioned spaces due to the blistering heat and humidity.

Well, it seems like humans are not the only ones who have been running indoors to seek refuge from the merciless weather.

One feathered critter was seen taking shade at Springleaf MRT station on Sunday (23 Apr).

This drew much discussion among netizens over how and why the chicken made its visit to the underground station.

Rooster wanders around Springleaf MRT station

A Reddit user recently took to the r/singapore subreddit to share their sighting of a rooster at Springleaf MRT station.

Captioned “The most random thing seen today”, the image attached features the bird wandering around the station.

Since not much context was given, we can only guess that it was trying to find its way to its next holiday destination, seeing as to how it was standing near a map of the area.

Or it could have just been trying to escape the heat outside.

While we’re unsure if it engaged in any fowl play while inside the station, we hope the rooster had an egg-cellent time taking shade from the heat and that it managed to make its way home safely.

Provides an answer to age-old question

Unsurprisingly, the chicken’s curious appearance in the MRT station brought with it a bout of punny reactions from Reddit users.

One amused Redditor pointed out that its appearance at the station was a perfect answer to the age-old question, “Why did the chicken cross the road?”

Others quipped that it was time to create a new rendition of the joke since the fowls have clearly gotten tired of crossing roads.

Another Redditor joked that this unusual sight takes ‘farm-to-table’ freshness to a whole new level.

One Springleaf resident shared some insight into the rooster’s curious appearance, noting that loose fowls are a common sight there.

They added that the bird likely came from a nearby mosque that rears chickens.

Regardless of how the rooster made its way underground, it was definitely hilarious to see it ‘exploring’ different ways of getting around, other than crossing the road.

Perhaps we can look forward to a sighting of a chicken on our public buses next.

Featured image adapted from Reddit and SMRT Journeys.