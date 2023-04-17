More Warm Weather Expected For Rest Of April, So Time To Turn Up The Aircon

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mustsharenews

More Warm Weather For The Rest Of April, Near Average Rainfall Predicted

Warm weather has returned with a vengeance in April, with most Singaporeans feeling the heat.

Sadly for those allergic to the sun, we will continue sweltering for the rest of April, with more warm weather expected.

Perhaps it’s a good excuse to stay indoors in your home or office and turn up the aircon.

More warm weather due to persisting inter-monsoon conditions in April

In a weather advisory on Monday (17 Apr), the Meteorological Service Singapore (MSS) said the current inter-monsoon conditions, which have prevailed since early April, will continue for the rest of the month.

During inter-monsoon conditions, warm weather is par for the course.

On most days, there’ll be low-level winds that are light and variable in direction.

Rain in the afternoon on most days

When it does rain, however, the downpour will be of short duration over parts of the island.

These thundery showers will, quite typically for Singapore, occur in the afternoon on most days.

They will be due to strong daytime heating of land areas.

Rain in the evening & morning, too

The rain could extend into the evening on a few days, though.

It will also come down in the pre-dawn hours and morning on one or two days in the first week of the second half of April, i.e. this week.

These may be caused by Sumatra squalls developing over the Strait of Malacca. When they move eastwards towards Singapore, they will bring about widespread thundery showers and gusty winds.

The rainy periods mean that rainfall will be near average for the second half of April.

However, total rainfall for April will likely be below average over most parts of the island.

Temperature could hit 35°C on some days

As for the temperature, needless to say it’s expected to be “warm”, the MSS said.

Despite the wet weather, the daily maximum temperature may still reach 34°C on most afternoons.

On some days, a high of about 35°C is also possible.

This will be due to less cloud cover on these days.

April started off wet, but had below-average rainfall

April started off wet, with heavy thundery showers in the afternoon and evening on 1 Apr.

The highest daily total rainfall for the first half of April was recorded on that day in the Changi area (90.4mm).

Thundery showers also developed on most days in those two weeks due to strong solar heating of land areas.

However, most parts of the island recorded below-average rainfall during this period.

Four days of above-35°C temperatures

Singaporeans experienced scorching weather in the first half of April, which was “generally warm”, MSS said.

On most days, the daily maximum temperature went above 34°C.

On four days, the mercury even exceeded 35°C.

In Woodlands, it soared to a steamy 36.1°C on 14 Apr.

