Woman Crashes Car Into Illegally Parked Lorry On M’sia Highway, Killed On The Spot

29-Year-Old Woman Dies After Car Crashes Into Illegally Parked Lorry On Malaysia Highway

A horrific accident on a highway in Malaysia tragically claimed the life of a young woman last Saturday (2 Sep).

She was driving home alone when her car slammed into the back of a lorry, which was parked illegally at the side of a narrow road.

Shocking photos of the aftermath show the front of the woman’s vehicle in a crumpled mess.

The moment of the collision was also caught on the woman’s car dashcam.

Her family plans to use the footage as evidence to take legal action against the lorry driver or their company.

Woman was driving home after sending boyfriend to airport

According to China Press, the accident occurred at around 7.30am on the North-South Expressway towards Melaka.

The victim, 29-year-old Zhu Lishan (transliterated from Mandarin), was driving home by herself after dropping off her boyfriend at Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KLIA).

Along the way, she apparently decided to head to a rest stop.

Dashcam footage shows two large trucks parked illegally at the side of a narrow road towards the entrance of the Senawang R&R.

The blue one in front appears to be protruding out more.

With her view of it blocked by the red truck behind, Ms Zhu is unable to dodge in time, and her car rams right into the rear, killing her on the spot.

A Facebook user shared the graphic dashcam footage and more photos of the crash.

She also called out the drivers for parking irresponsibly, resulting in the death of her best friend.

“This sort of accident could have been avoided,” the OP wrote. “I hope the company that owns these two trucks will come forward and confess so that the deceased may rest in peace.”

Family plans to take legal action against lorry driver

Ms Zhu’s older sister, Zhu Limin (transliterated from Mandarin), told China Press that the family will take legal action against the lorry driver or their company.

They intend to use the dashcam recording as evidence to seek justice for Ms Zhu.

Sharing more about her late sister, Ms Zhu Limin revealed that the deceased had been running the family pet store business with their father since graduation.

Ms Zhu’s Chinese boyfriend has been informed of the sad news and will fly in from Shanghai to say his farewell.

Also read: Car Splits In Half After Freak Accident At Seletar, Passenger Pronounced Dead At Scene

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from China Press and Facebook.

