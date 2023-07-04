Elderly Cyclist Attacks Bus Captain In Chinatown For Allegedly Driving Too Close, Arrested By Police

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mustsharenews

Elderly Cyclist Attacks Bus Captain In Chinatown, Police Place Him Under Arrest

It’s not uncommon for drivers and cyclists to be at loggerheads on the road, although not all incidents lead to a physical altercation.

Unfortunately, things turned violent on 29 June when an elderly cyclist stormed into a bus transporting passengers in Chinatown and attacked its captain.

He was reportedly furious that the vehicle had come too close to him.

Police subsequently placed the cyclist under arrest and have confirmed that investigations are ongoing.

The incident occurred at around 5.30pm along Eu Tong Sen Street in front of People’s Park Centre.

According to Shin Min Daily News, it’s suspected that the elderly cyclist was upset as he felt that the bus had come too close to him.

As a result, he confronted the driver and their exchange apparently escalated.

Nearby shopkeepers told the Chinese daily on Sunday (2 July) that they remember seeing policemen questioning a man in shorts on the day of the incident.

One also noticed that the exit and stairs of the bus were in a mess, with various items lying all over the place. The windshield also had a large crack in the shape of a spider web.

“If I recall correctly, passengers had just alighted from the bus at that time,” the store owner added.

They added that they did not realise the severity of the incident until the authorities arrived.

Video shows police leading cyclist away

A video showing the aftermath of the incident is also being circulated on TikTok.

In the footage, a group of police officers stand at the entrance to a bus parked by the roadside.

They question an elderly man and another individual before leading the former away in handcuffs.

Three other officers continue to talk to a woman as two of their colleagues put the man into a police vehicle.

The video then ends with a picture of the bus with a large crack on its windshield.

Responding to Shin Min Daily News’ queries, police confirmed that they arrested a 64-year-old man for public nuisance.

In addition, a 73-year-old man was conveyed to the hospital in a conscious state. Investigations into the matter are currently ongoing.

