M’sian Dressed As Delivery Man Returns From New Zealand To Surprise Parents, They Burst Into Tears

Malaysian Man Returns Home Disguised As Delivery Man To Surprise Parents

Although international borders have been open for some time now, there are still many who have yet to reunite with their families.

On the other hand, the longer wait time means that reunions are extra heartwarming when they do happen.

That was what happened to one man who finally returned home to Malaysia after three years.

The twist, however, is that he decided to surprise his parents by showing up disguised as a delivery man.

Upon his identity reveal, both his father and mother burst into tears of joy.

Man pretends to be delivery man sending a cake from himself

On 25 Mar, TikTok user @kinnnn_ shared a video of her brother disguising himself as a delivery man to surprise his parents.

According to the caption, the man, Luqman, had quietly returned from New Zealand to surprise his parents for the Ramadan month.

In the video, he is shown walking up to his house in a helmet and mask to conceal his identity while holding a cake.

While his sisters were all in on the surprise, his parents were under the impression that they were gathering for a virtual Ramadan feast with Luqman, mStar reported.

As such, they thought the ‘delivery man’ was sending them a cake that Luqman had ordered for them from abroad.

To make the disguise even more convincing, the ‘delivery man’ asked Luqman’s parents to record a video message for him.

At this point, his mother was already visibly emotional as she broke down while speaking to her son.

Meanwhile, his father expressed how much he misses Luqman, who is the youngest of five siblings and the only son.

His sisters also put their acting chops on display as they waved to the camera to wish him a blessed Ramadan.

Man’s surprise moves normally stoic father to tears

For the final act of the surprise, the ‘delivery man’ took a selfie with Luqman’s family.

At that moment, he took his helmet and mask off and called out to his mother.

The reveal caused her to shriek out in surprise and she began to cry even harder than before.

Even Luqman’s father, who was calm and composed before, could not hold back his emotions.

In a reply to a viewer’s comment, Luqman’s sister Kin said that seeing their father tear up hit them extra hard as he rarely cries.

Following the epic reveal, Luqman was seen finally embracing his parents after three years away from home.

At one point, his mother even jokingly slapped Luqman on the back out of frustration for the emotional rollercoaster he put them through.

Additionally, Kin panned the camera to her sisters as they celebrated the success of their surprise.

Finally, the video ends with shots of Luqman sitting with his parents and sisters, their family portrait complete once more.

Man orchestrated surprise with sisters after deciding to return earlier

Speaking to mStar, Kin shared that Luqman had not returned home in three years as he was studying abroad in New Zealand.

After finally completing his studies last year, he decided to stay on for a few more months.

Initially, he had told his family that he would be back in July this year.

However, he later decided to bring his return date forward so that he could spend Ramadan and Raya at home.

From there, he and his sisters hatched a plan to give his parents the ultimate surprise.

For starters, they got everyone in one place by announcing a family Ramadan feast at Luqman’s eldest sister’s home.

From there, the sisters were able to get their parents to travel from a different state and put on their finest garb by telling them they would be taking pictures and doing a video call for Luqman.

With their baby brother’s return, Kin said their Ramadan and Raya will now be more joyful than ever.

She added that their mother will prepare an extra special feast to celebrate his homecoming as he has not enjoyed a proper one in years.

Unique surprise turns into tearjerking reunion for ‘delivery man’

Besides the tears shed by Luqman’s parents in the video, we’re sure there were many more from anyone who viewed it.

Stories like this remind us how precious every moment with family is, and it warms the heart to know Luqman can look forward to more with his.

