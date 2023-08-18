Motorcyclist Killed In M’sia Private Jet Crash Identified As 32-Year-Old Food Delivery Rider

Motorcyclist Who Died In Selangor Private Plane Crash Was Delivery Rider In His 30s

Yesterday (17 Aug), a private jet carrying eight people crashed onto a highway in Selangor, Malaysia.

10 people reportedly died in the accident, including two motorists who were on the road.

One of the motorists, who was on a motorcycle, has since been identified as a delivery rider in his 30s.

He was apparently planning to return to his hometown next week to attend a family wedding.

Cousin of delivery rider killed in plane crash mourns him on Facebook

At around 9pm on 17 Aug, Facebook user Nurul Nazihah dedicated a heartbreaking post to the motorcyclist, whom she said was her cousin.

She also shared a picture of him posing in a black T-shirt and sunglasses.

“No wonder I was so sad and sympathised with the rider who was burnt in the plane accident near Elmina this afternoon,” she wrote. “It turned out to be my own cousin…I’m not strong enough to face this.”

According to Harian Metro, the deceased is 32-year-old Muhamad Hafiz Muhamad Salleh from Sungai Petani, Kedah.

He was a food delivery rider and happened to be on the Guthrie Highway near Elmina, Shah Alam when the private jet crashed onto it at around 2.40pm.

All six passengers on the plane, including Pelangai assemblyman Johari Harun and its two pilots perished, along with Mr Muhamad Hafiz and another road user in a car.

Speaking to mStar, Ms Nurul Nazihah recalled watching a video of one of the motorists’ bodies burning at around 4pm yesterday.

“It was so sad. I thought to myself, ‘Why did he have to pass by at the time of the accident?'” she wondered.

She found out that the victim was actually her own cousin after sunset prayers that day when police went to inform Mr Muhamad Hafiz’s mother of the news.

“Until now, I still don’t dare to call his mother,” Ms Nurul Nazihah admitted. “I’m afraid she won’t be able to speak.”

Motorcyclist was to attend sister’s wedding next week

Ms Nurul Nazihah revealed that Mr Muhamad Hafiz was the eldest of five siblings. He moved to Kuala Lumpur to work after completing his studies in 2017.

Describing her cousin as a soft-spoken person who didn’t talk much, Ms Nurul Nazihah said they were close and last met during the Hari Raya Haji festivities in June.

She added that he was supposed to return to his hometown to attend his sister’s wedding next week.

Mr Muhamad Hafiz’s younger sister Ms Norhikmah Muhammad Salleh told Harian Metro that while the family was shocked by the news of his passing, their parents urged them to calm down and pray that all his affairs would be settled smoothly.

After identifying his body, they will bring him home and bury him at Taman Sidam Kiri.

Ms Norhikmah shared that her brother was planning to return to his hometown this Sunday (20 Aug) to help out with preparations for their sister’s wedding, which was due to take place on 26 Aug.

“Although he was quiet and strict, he was very loving,” she said.

Featured image adapted from Nurul Nazihah on Facebook and Mohd Asri Saifuddin Mamat for BERNAMA on Facebook.


