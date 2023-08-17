Private Jet Crashes On M’sia Highway Into Car & Motorcycle, 10 People Pass Away

Private Jet Crash On Selangor Highway Claims 10 Lives Including 2 From Car & Motorcycle

A private jet crashed onto a highway near Elmina in Shah Alam, Selangor, Malaysia, today (17 Aug). The small aircraft pummelled a car and motorcycle in the process, claiming a total of 10 lives.

The incident that happened at around 2.40pm this evening involved an aircraft carrying six passengers and two flight crew.

Among the victims was Pahang assemblyman Datuk Seri Johari Harun.

Private jet crashes onto Selangor highway on 17 Aug

Shockwaves spread across Malaysia on Thursday (17 Aug) when footage emerged of a fiery crash on a highway in Selangor.

The Civil Aviation Authority of Malaysia (CAAM) later confirmed that a Beechcraft Model 390 aircraft had crashed near Shah Alam. According to Buletin TV3, the exact location was the Guthrie Highway.

The aircraft operated by Jetvalet Sdn Bhd had departed Langkawi International Airport at 2.08pm and was due to land at Sultan Abdul Aziz Shah Airport in Subang at 2.40pm.

The air traffic control tower had given clearance to land at 2.48pm. However, just three minutes later, they spotted smoke from the crash site. The tower reportedly didn’t receive any mayday calls.

Everyone aboard plane & 2 people from car & motorcycle perish

Not long after CAAM released their statement, media outlets confirmed the casualties — 10 dead, including all eight people on board the jet, one person from a car and another from a motorcycle on the highway.

During its descent, the jet had apparently crashed into a motorcycle and a car.

Whether there are any other casualties from the said vehicles or anywhere else in the area is unclear at the time of writing.

Harian Metro reported that Datuk Seri Johari Harun, a Pahang assemblyman, was among the victims who perished in the accident.

However, they did not disclose how he died or whether he was in any of the abovementioned vehicles.

Aircraft reportedly spun multiple times before crashing

A driver who was on his way to a meeting arrived at the scene of the incident at around 3.10pm to see the fire still raging.

He told mStar that he exited his vehicle to see what was happening and managed to talk to a motorcyclist who had been there for a while. The rider allegedly claimed that he saw the aircraft spin four or five times before it crashed.

Dascham footage from a car passing through the area during the crash showed a blazing trail of fire along the central divider as debris flew everywhere.

Officers from Selangor’s Fire & Rescue Department took nearly 10 minutes to extinguish the flame, stated Buletin TV3.

The bodies of all the victims have been sent to Tengku Ampuan Rahimah Hospital in Klang for autopsies.

Featured image adapted from Mohd Asri Saifuddin Mamat for BERNAMA on Facebook.