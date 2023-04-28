Whampoa Condo Provides Designated Parking Lots For Delivery Riders After Complaints About Denied Entry

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mustsharenews

Eight Riversuites Condo Allows Delivery Riders To Park In Premises While Fulfilling Orders

Delivery riders in Singapore work hard to send us our meals on time. But sometimes, they face issues that are out of their control.

Some delivery riders recently reached out to Shin Min Daily News, alleging that they were denied entry to a condominium or condo in Whampoa with their vehicles.

As such, they had to park on the pathways outside the premises.

Taking such feedback into consideration, the condo management has since conducted internal reviews and come up with a solution — providing clearly demarcated parking lots for delivery riders.

Delivery riders forced to park on pedestrian walkway

On Tuesday (25 Apr), Shin Min Daily News reported that several delivery riders have complained about issues they faced when making deliveries to Eight Riversuits condo in Whampoa.

One rider, Mr Zheng (transliterated from Chinese), claimed that he used to be able to park next to the guardhouse.

However, the management allegedly stopped riders from entering about three weeks ago.

Another rider, Mr Fang, recounted his experience of his mobility device’s wheel almost getting “clamped” within the condominium’s premises.

Apparently, he had been allowed into the condominium complex with his device.

He then left his device next to a car, only to come back to “management” about to lock his wheel.

Fortunately, he returned in time to convince the condominium’s personnel against doing so.

Mr Fang would otherwise have to pay a S$107 fee — an amount that his friend previously paid.

Alleged ban inconveniences riders

As parking spaces are limited, the riders have no choice but to park on pedestrian walkways.

Hence, they run the risk of getting fined as it is illegal for them to do so.

According to the Land Transport Authority (LTA), riders should park their devices in designated areas.

These areas include yellow boxes or bicycle racks.

An earlier report by Stomp showed LTA enforcement officers surrounding a delivery bicycle that a rider had parked outside the condo, proving just how strict the authority is in upholding this rule.

Hassle for customers too

One rider shared with Shin Min Daily News that the closest designated area was a walk away from the condominium.

They will then need more time to deliver the meals to their customers.

To avoid incurring the extra time, some apparently resort to leaving orders at the guardhouse.

A reader who resides at the condo shared her experience with MS News after making an order on a food delivery platform on Thursday (27 Apr).

She explained that she had to walk quite a distance back to her unit, including cutting through the carpark, after collecting her order.

Condo provides designated lots after internal review

In response to queries from MS News, the management for Eight Riversuites explained that reviews were ongoing during the time that the complaints surfaced. While awaiting a resolution, they requested delivery riders to enter the estate on foot for safety reasons.

The situation was apparently under review as there were many reported near-miss accidents arising from riders going against the flow of traffic despite instructions provided upon entering. These in turn endangered the lives of pedestrians and vulnerable residents including young families, toddlers, the elderly and differently-abled individuals.

The management noted that the frequency of such incidents over an extended period of over six months became concerning.

Moreover, they recorded proof of indiscriminate parking by delivery riders even though security staff had advised against doing so before they entered.

Keeping in mind the riders’ needs as well as the safety of residents and visitors, the management has since revised their rules.

They told MS News that delivery riders can now enter the premises after registering with security. Thereafter, they can make their way to the designated lots that are outdoors but within the estate.

Riders simply have to look out for the obvious barricades as well as a sign that reads “For food delivery riders”.

There, they can park their vehicles or mobility devices safely while fulfilling orders.

Kudos to the condo management for acting swiftly upon receiving the feedback. Hopefully, the changes will improve delivery processes for all parties involved.

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Google Maps and courtesy of MS News reader.