Woman Denied Curry Sauce After Buying Nuggets At McDonald’s Parklane, Netizens Say 4 Pieces Cannot

Woman Said She Was Surprised To Be Denied Curry Sauce At McDonald’s Parklane Despite Buying Nuggets

While McDonald’s is comfort food for many Singaporeans, their curry sauce can legitimately be considered our favourite condiment there.

This was evident when many people experienced withdrawal symptoms when it vanished for months a few years ago.

Thus, most of us would be able to empathise with a woman’s frustration at being denied curry sauce at McDonald’s despite buying McNuggets.

However, netizens informed her that customers who buy four-piece nuggets aren’t automatically entitled to curry sauce.

McDonald’s Parklane staff declines to give woman curry sauce

In a TikTok video on Saturday (14 Jan), @nearbykoala sought opinions from the Internet on her experience at a McDonald’s outlet in Parklane mall on Selegie Road.

She said she ordered four-piece nuggets, “the same amount as a Happy Meal”.

When she asked for curry sauce, her request was declined by none other than the manager of the outlet, she said.

According to her, the reason given by him was, “four piece cannot take curry sauce”.

He even confirmed this rule with the staff member next to him.

Customer thought all nuggets entitled to curry sauce

This development floored the customer, who said she was under the impression that all nuggets purchases are entitled to curry sauce.

She was told that she would need to pay for curry sauce, but she was already carrying her order of nuggets and a drink and didn’t have any cash on her person.

Moreover, she didn’t want to walk all the way back just for curry sauce.

Thus, she asked the Internet whether this was reasonable, as the sauce is meant for nuggets, isn’t it?

4-piece nuggets not entitled to curry sauce: Netizens

In response, a netizen claiming to be a former McDonald’s employee confirmed that purchases of four-piece nuggets aren’t entitled to curry sauce, and this rule applied to every outlet. This was echoed by other netizens who also worked for the chain.

Another commenter said the manager at a McDonald’s outlet in Tampines East told them that they’re weren’t entitled to the curry sauce as they bought a promotional meal and not an Extra Value Meal. However, she would let them have the sauce that time only.

Not every outlet follows the rule strictly, though. Other netizens shared instances where they received curry sauce even with four-piece nuggets.

Some lucky customers even received curry sauce without needing to buy nuggets at all.

Aghast netizens shared the OP’s opinion that nuggets just aren’t the same without curry sauce.

McDonald’s condiments policy stated on their website

According to the Help Centre on the McDonald’s Singapore website, their rules regarding condiments are actually quite clear.

Under the section titled “condiments policy”, a helpful guide shows that only an order of six-piece nuggets and above entitles you to at least one unit of any sauce of your choice, including curry.

An order of four-piece nuggets, or an Extra Value Meal without any nuggets, can get one unit of sauce “only on request” — ostensibly meaning that staff may have the discretion to decline.

If you want more, you can always opt to pay S$0.50 per unit of sauce.

Hopefully, after the issue has been raised by the woman, Singaporeans will have a clearer picture.

Featured image adapted from @nearbykoala on TikTok and McDonald’s on Facebook.