S’pore Actor Desmond Tan Gets Robbed On Train In Italy, Reminds Travellers To Be Careful

Singaporean Actor Desmond Tan Loses Bag Containing Cash & Laptop In Italy

When travelling abroad, we’re often navigating unfamiliar places where safety may not always be guaranteed.

Singaporean actor Desmond Tan learnt this the hard way while on holiday in Italy recently.

While travelling on a train, the actor claimed that he had his backpack containing his laptop, cash and other items stolen.

Not knowing what to do, he asked his followers on Instagram for advice while also reminding them to be careful on their travels.

Desmond Tan robbed of backpack containing money & laptop

On 12 Dec, actor Desmond Tan uploaded two Instagram stories, sharing that he was robbed while on a train in Italy.

In his first story, he wrote that his backpack was stolen while he was on a train in Italy.

All his cash for his trip, his laptop and “many other stuff” were among the missing items.

In light of the incident, Tan warned others travelling during this period to be extremely careful with their belongings.

Actor seeks advice from followers with similar experiences

In the second Instagram story, he sought advice from followers who may have faced similar experiences overseas.

Judging from his question, one can infer that he intended to file a police report and needed some guidance on how to go about doing that.

Tan has yet to post any updates since, so it’s unclear if he has made a report or any progress in finding his possessions.

Hours before the story went live, the actor had posted a photo of himself posing in from of the Duomo di Milano.

MS News has reached out to Desmond Tan for comments on the matter and will update the article accordingly.

Featured image adapted from @thedesmondtan on Instagram.