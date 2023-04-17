Bras Basah Bistro Diners Allegedly Skip Out On S$290 Bill, Also Didn’t Pay Bencoolen Bar

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mustsharenews

Diners Who Allegedly Failed To Pay Bencoolen Bar Also Skipped Out On Bras Basah Bistro

Last week, SMÖÖbar, a bar in the Prinsep Street area, alleged that a group of four customers left without paying a S$275 bill.

Another bistro in Bras Basah has now claimed that two of these diners also did not pay a bill that amounted to nearly S$290 at their eatery.

They have filed a police report against the duo.

Diners allegedly skip out on paying nearly S$290 at Bras Basah bistro

On 13 Apr, Jyu Gae Bistro took to Facebook to raise the issue.

They stated that on 11 Mar, two diners informed their staff they would be stepping out for a smoke break.

The diners assured them they would return to settle their S$289.98 bill, but never did so.

Initially, staff at the bistro assumed that the duo had forgotten about the bill and waited for them to come back to make their payment.

Upon coming across a post by SMÖÖbar detailing their encounter, however, they realised two of the diners were the same customers who failed to pay the bill.

Bistro planning to refer matter to authorities

The bistro then reached out to SMÖÖbar, and identified the two individuals.

“These two individuals are habitual offenders who intentionally skip out on their bills,” they said.

“This act of failing to pay for services with the intent to defraud is not only illegal, but also simply immoral,” they added.

Emphasising a stance of zero-tolerance towards dine-and-dashers, they said they will be turning the matter over to the proper authorities.

“We hope that by sharing this post with the public, we can prevent more businesses from falling victim to these scammers,” the bistro noted.

In an update on 17 Apr, they shared that they have yet to receive any payment from the duo or hear from them.

The bistro thanked the public for the support, and confirmed that they have filed a police report.

Back on 9 Apr, SMÖÖbar shared that 4 diners visited their establishment on 8 Apr.

They did not pay a S$275 bill, ghosting the eatery when contacted.

Featured image adapted from Jyu Gae Bistro 聚閣 Singapore on Facebook.