Group Of 4 Allegedly Leaves Bencoolen Bar With Unpaid Bill, Establishment Appeals For Information

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mustsharenews

Bar In Bencoolen Appealing For Information On Customers Who Allegedly Left S$275 Bill Unpaid

Four friends walk into a bar, what do you think will happen? Well, we sure hope it’s not to leave a bill of hundreds of dollars unpaid.

That was, unfortunately, exactly what happened at a bar in Bencoolen. Now, the bar has taken to social media to appeal for details regarding the people involved.

SMÖÖbar, along the popular Prinsep Street in Bencoolen, wrote about the incident in a series of posts on their Facebook page. A group of four had apparently left the bar without paying for their drinks which amounted to over S$200.

Despite several attempts to contact the people involved, the bar has yet to receive payment.

Group that allegedly left bar with unpaid bill arrived & left separately

According to the first post, the group comprising four people visited SMÖÖbar on Saturday (8 Apr).

They arrived separately, between 8.10pm and 8.20pm. They later allegedly left individually at 10.53pm, 10.57pm and 10.58pm after finishing their drinks.

Before they left, a staff member had approached the group for payment, which amounted to S$275. They apparently told the staff to leave their bill on the table. However, they allegedly did not settle the bill and instead departed from the bar one by one.

The group also left a cloth bag, clothes, and a set of Monster XKT08 earphones behind at the table.

Attached to the first post were screenshots of the group taken via surveillance cameras.

The pictures showed that there were three men and one woman at the table. There were also photos of the belongings that got left behind at the bar, as well as the unpaid bill.

Bar says unpaid amount is still significant to an F&B establishment

In their initial post, the bar made it clear that their intention was not to shame anyone. They believed that the bill was left unpaid by accident, and will remove the post once the payment is settled.

While they noted that S$275 was not a large sum, it’s not a very small amount they can write off either. “As business costs are rising, with rental and stock payments increasing, this amount is significant for us as an F&B establishment.”

The bar urged the public to help share the post so that they can reach the group. They also called for those involved, and anyone who might know them, to contact them as soon as possible.

The establishment further emphasised that measures will be taken to prevent similar occurrences from happening again.

SMÖÖbar’s second post about the unpaid bill was a repost of the first. This time, they attached a video of the incident taken from the venue’s surveillance system.

Indeed, the video showed the people depicted in the screenshots arriving and leaving separately.

Bar contacted one of the people involved but got ghosted

Things later took a turn, when the establishment made a third post about the incident.

Apparently, SMÖÖbar managed to confirm the identities of two of the men involved. They got in touch with one of the men via Instagram direct message and gave them until the end of Sunday (9 Apr) to make payment.

In the attached screenshots of the direct messages, the man agreed to settle the payment.

However, he seemingly ghosted the bar as he did not reply to their subsequent messages checking on the status of his payment.

The bar also found out that the man allegedly has a history of theft and dishonesty.

In this post, SMÖÖbar wrote that, at this point, they think it is in their best interests to reveal the identities of those involved.

“We firmly believe that no F&B establishment should bear such an outcome of unpaid bills when the benefit of [the] doubt has been given to customers.”

They added that they have taken precautionary steps to ensure such incidents do not happen again.

SMÖÖbar also reiterated that their only intention in making the public posts is to seek a settlement for the unpaid bill. They once again urged anyone who might have information about the people involved to reach out immediately.

While sometimes accidents do happen, we hope that the bar is able to get the payment that they are due. We also hope that those involved will come forward to resolve this incident once and for all.

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from SMÖÖbar on Facebook.